Owner of entertainment business looking forward to 'busy summer'

Published: 7:18 AM April 27, 2021

The owner of an entertainment company which was hit hard by the pandemic says he now looks forward to a "busy summer" full of festivals, weddings and shows.

Jamie Robinson, who runs J R Light and Sound in Denver, near Downham market, adapted his business in order to survive during a challenging period in lockdown, which saw more than 100 different jobs significantly reduced to a handful.

The company, which saw events such as parties, weddings and shows cancelled, added other services such as pedestrian fencing, cinema gazebos and livestreaming to its offerings during lockdown in order to keep business "moving forward", and to offer a way for people to attend events socially distanced.

Mr Robinson said cinema gazebo hires were popular in the summer as it allowed families to attend birthdays and other special occasions, and live streaming of funerals was set up to ensure family and friends of loved ones who has died could pay their respects virtually.

Mr Robinson said: "With restrictions now being eased we are looking forward to a busy summer, full of festivals, weddings, parties, theatre shows, local village fetes and lots more.

"We are also now getting back into schools to support GCSE and A-level students with their drama exams by providing lighting and sound, as well as live streaming to allow parents to watch the performances virtually.

"It has been great to start getting back to doing the work that we love and helping all of our clients in getting up and running again."

J R Light and Sound and other volunteers lit up buildings in and around Downham Market last year to mark key events such as Remembrance Day and Christmas, and also to show their appreciation for the NHS and key workers.

The business owner said: "Even though the last year has been tricky and there has been limited work, we are glad that we still got the chance to bring a bit of joy to everyone.

"Seeing all the smiling faces as we drove through the streets and receiving so many kind message made it all worthwhile."