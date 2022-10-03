News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:40 PM October 3, 2022
Jean Nobb, Jackie Overton, Heather Colk and Christine Hill at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

From left: Jean Nobb, Jackie Overton, Heather Colk and Christine Hill at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

A seafood bar which has stood in a town for more than 100 years has closed its shutters for the last time. 

Best known for its "delicious" crab sandwiches, Joyful West's Shellfish Bar, in Sheringham, has been loved by locals and holiday-makers alike since it opened in 1896.

But the long-standing business served its final customer on Sunday, October 2.

Joyful West's Shellfish Bar in Sheringham

Joyful West's Shellfish Bar in Sheringham

The decision to close was made by owners Jackie Overton and her husband Trevor as they head into retirement. 

Mrs Overton, 66, said it was a "bittersweet" moment as she bids farewell to the business and her customers.

"I have been a bit teary," she said. "I am sad because the shop has been part of my whole life.

The whole Joyful West family saying a final farewell

The whole Joyful West family saying a final farewell

"But we have to move on and as my mum said before she passed away, 'you must enjoy your life'. 

"That’s what we are going to do and hopefully have a long and happy retirement.

Jackie Overton at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar in Sheringham

Jackie Overton at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar in Sheringham

"I'm at the age now where I want to go and have some fun, meet my friends for coffee and become ladies who lunch."

The business has been in Mrs Overton's family since her great grandfather Joshua West, and his wife Sarah, opened it as a crab shop in 1896.

Her grandparents, Bob and Bessie West, also ran it until 1958.

The shop was taken over for around ten years, until roughly around 1969, when Mrs Overton's parents, Audrey and Jack Joyful West, brought the business back into the family.

Bob West, grandfather to Jackie Overton

Bob West, grandfather to Jackie Overton

Joshua West the great grandfather of Jackie Overton

Joshua West the great grandfather of Jackie Overton

And in 1989, Mrs Overton and her husband finally took up the mantle, serving "traditional" seafood the "good old fashioned way". 

She added: "We have had some laughs over the years. It has been a blast.

"But it has also been hard work and very long hours. Watching everyone enjoy the sunshine on the beach while you're there working.

"But our customers come year in and year out, and week in and week out. We have been so well supported.

Audrey Joyful West in 1980

Audrey Joyful West in 1980

Audrey and Jack Joyful West putting up the new sign in 1990

Audrey and Jack Joyful West putting up the new sign in 1990

"The love and the kindness we have been shown has really been quite overwhelming."

The business is set to go up for sale but Ms Overton hopes there is someone out there who can continue her family's legacy.

"It would be nice to see it continue as a seafood bar," she added.

"We feel the shop needs new blood - someone who has the energy and passion to modernise it."

