Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
- Credit: Jackie Overton
A seafood bar which has stood in a town for more than 100 years has closed its shutters for the last time.
Best known for its "delicious" crab sandwiches, Joyful West's Shellfish Bar, in Sheringham, has been loved by locals and holiday-makers alike since it opened in 1896.
But the long-standing business served its final customer on Sunday, October 2.
The decision to close was made by owners Jackie Overton and her husband Trevor as they head into retirement.
Mrs Overton, 66, said it was a "bittersweet" moment as she bids farewell to the business and her customers.
"I have been a bit teary," she said. "I am sad because the shop has been part of my whole life.
"But we have to move on and as my mum said before she passed away, 'you must enjoy your life'.
Most Read
- 1 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 2 Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man
- 3 Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich
- 4 Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named
- 5 St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears
- 6 Bargain hunting TikToker reveals best charity shops to visit in Norfolk
- 7 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
- 8 Whisky distillery to release England's oldest single malt
- 9 Gin house, restaurant and cocktail bar among big plans for 'boutique' hotel
- 10 Guitar legend to play at Norfolk village hall
"That’s what we are going to do and hopefully have a long and happy retirement.
"I'm at the age now where I want to go and have some fun, meet my friends for coffee and become ladies who lunch."
The business has been in Mrs Overton's family since her great grandfather Joshua West, and his wife Sarah, opened it as a crab shop in 1896.
Her grandparents, Bob and Bessie West, also ran it until 1958.
The shop was taken over for around ten years, until roughly around 1969, when Mrs Overton's parents, Audrey and Jack Joyful West, brought the business back into the family.
And in 1989, Mrs Overton and her husband finally took up the mantle, serving "traditional" seafood the "good old fashioned way".
She added: "We have had some laughs over the years. It has been a blast.
"But it has also been hard work and very long hours. Watching everyone enjoy the sunshine on the beach while you're there working.
"But our customers come year in and year out, and week in and week out. We have been so well supported.
"The love and the kindness we have been shown has really been quite overwhelming."
The business is set to go up for sale but Ms Overton hopes there is someone out there who can continue her family's legacy.
"It would be nice to see it continue as a seafood bar," she added.
"We feel the shop needs new blood - someone who has the energy and passion to modernise it."