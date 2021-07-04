John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes

Published: 3:39 PM July 4, 2021

High street shopping chain John Lewis has unveiled plans to build 10,000 rental homes across the country.

The chain, which has a department store in Norwich city centre, confirmed the news over the weekend, saying it wants to address national housing shortages and support local communities.

Tenants will have the choice between renting an unfurnished apartment or taking on a flat equipped already with the chain's own products.

And the company has said 7,000 of the proposed 10,000 homes would be on sites the company already occupies, while others will be built on new sites, according to the Sunday Times.

The locations included could use existing store car parks, be above Waitrose supermarkets or next to its distribution centres.

You may also want to watch:

And the first of the homes are planned to be in the southeast of the country - although the company will be looking nationwide for potential sites.

Nina Bhatia, executive director of strategy and commercial development for the John Lewis Partnership, told the Sunday Times: "As a business driven by social purpose, we have big ambitions for moving into property rental."