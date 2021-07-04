News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:39 PM July 4, 2021   
John Lewis in Norwich

The John Lewis store in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

High street shopping chain John Lewis has unveiled plans to build 10,000 rental homes across the country.

The chain, which has a department store in Norwich city centre, confirmed the news over the weekend, saying it wants to address national housing shortages and support local communities.

Tenants will have the choice between renting an unfurnished apartment or taking on a flat equipped already with the chain's own products. 

And the company has said 7,000 of the proposed 10,000 homes would be on sites the company already occupies, while others will be built on new sites, according to the Sunday Times.

The locations included could use existing store car parks, be above Waitrose supermarkets or next to its distribution centres.

You may also want to watch:

And the first of the homes are planned to be in the southeast of the country - although the company will be looking nationwide for potential sites.

Nina Bhatia, executive director of strategy and commercial development for the John Lewis Partnership, told the Sunday Times: "As a business driven by social purpose, we have big ambitions for moving into property rental."

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes
  2. 2 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute
  3. 3 Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds
  1. 4 Retiring postie 'overwhelmed' by send-off to remember after 43 years
  2. 5 Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years
  3. 6 Reports suggest Vrancic is set for Stoke City move
  4. 7 What a night! England fans celebrate Euros 4-0 victory
  5. 8 Man in late teens raped in church yard
  6. 9 Noise fears over new nightclub as possible name revealed
  7. 10 'My jaw hit the floor – the future King of England as one of our pilots!'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour gets away from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Premier League mat

Norwich City Transfer News

Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertus

Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Inset: Aidan Mahon has launched the Weir, a riverside bar in Norwich

Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ellie Ellison, from Norwich, who met the father of her unborn child 'Joe Donor', 50, from Vermont, who conceals his real name

Norwich woman falls in love with her sperm donor

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus