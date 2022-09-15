John Lewis makes £99m loss in first half of 2022

John Lewis has reported a £99m loss in the first half of 2022 after facing "unprecedented" cost hikes.

The retail giant, which owns Waitrose as well as its department store, also cautioned that it was anticipating a "high uncertain" end to the year.

Last year it made a £29m loss.

Despite its losses, the firm announced a £500 one-off payment to staff, including for those working at its Norwich store, as part of a £45m package to support workers in the cost of living crisis.

It also plans to increase the entry level pay for employees by 4pc, which will cost £10m over the second half of 2022.

Dame Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “No one could have predicted the scale of the cost-of-living crisis that has materialised, with energy prices and inflation rising ahead of anyone’s expectations.

“As a business, we have faced unprecedented cost inflation across grocery and general merchandise.”