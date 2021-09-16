News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

John Lewis charters ships to ensure stock arrives for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:47 PM September 16, 2021   
The John Lewis store in Norwich.

John Lewis is chartering extra ships to bring supplies to its stores for Christmas. - Credit: Archant

John Lewis, along with other businesses, has chartered a fleet of extra ships to make sure stock will arrive in time for Christmas. 

Supply chain problems have been affecting businesses across the country due to driver shortages and shipping delays, prompting fears that Christmas shoppers may be disappointed this year. 

Chairman Sharon White told the BBC they are working "hard and fast" to make sure customers are provided for this festive period and that Christmas shopping is not disrupted.

The extra boats will be arranged via a freight company, and funding has been provided by the John Lewis Partnership alongside other firms which wanted to have extra import options.

Ms White add the company has "already addressed concerns regarding HGV drivers with better pay" and has seen a "positive response". 

The news comes as the John Lewis Partnership, which has a store in All Saints Green in Norwich and at Ipswich's Futura Park, announced a pre-tax loss of £29m for the half-year to July 31. 

Earlier this week, the retailer announced it will be recruiting an additional 7,000 temporary workers for its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets across the country for the festive period. 

Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, p

Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough is one of many picturesque venues in the Norfolk Cricket League. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon