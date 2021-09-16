John Lewis charters ships to ensure stock arrives for Christmas

Published: 3:47 PM September 16, 2021

John Lewis is chartering extra ships to bring supplies to its stores for Christmas. - Credit: Archant

John Lewis, along with other businesses, has chartered a fleet of extra ships to make sure stock will arrive in time for Christmas.

Supply chain problems have been affecting businesses across the country due to driver shortages and shipping delays, prompting fears that Christmas shoppers may be disappointed this year.

Chairman Sharon White told the BBC they are working "hard and fast" to make sure customers are provided for this festive period and that Christmas shopping is not disrupted.

The extra boats will be arranged via a freight company, and funding has been provided by the John Lewis Partnership alongside other firms which wanted to have extra import options.

Ms White add the company has "already addressed concerns regarding HGV drivers with better pay" and has seen a "positive response".

The news comes as the John Lewis Partnership, which has a store in All Saints Green in Norwich and at Ipswich's Futura Park, announced a pre-tax loss of £29m for the half-year to July 31.

Earlier this week, the retailer announced it will be recruiting an additional 7,000 temporary workers for its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets across the country for the festive period.