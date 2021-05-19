News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norfolk has post-pandemic employment boom with jobs galore

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 6:00 AM May 19, 2021   
Both employment and unemployment fell in the East of England over the three months to July, the Offi

Both employment and unemployment fell in the East of England over the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics says. Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's labour force is finally getting back on track as it heads into summer. 

Data published this week by the Office for National Statistics and the Department for Work and Pensions showed that the claimant count was returning to pre-pandemic levels as job postings continues to rise. 

In the East of England the Employment rate now stands at 78pc between the ages of 16 and 64 for the time period of January to March this year. 

This is up 1pc from the previous three months. 

Conversely unemployment is also falling at 3.9pc - down 0.6pc for the previous time frame, according to the ONS. 

You may also want to watch:

Both figures put the East of England ahead of the UK average which sees employment at 75.2pc and the unemployment rate at 4.8pc. 

And for those who remain unemployed new jobs are being posted daily, said Shaun Sadler, district operations leader for the DWP in the East Anglia district. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  2. 2 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
  3. 3 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  1. 4 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital following serious fall
  2. 5 Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000
  3. 6 City poised for Maddison cash boost
  4. 7 Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners
  5. 8 Man drowned after drifting out onto lake on air bed
  6. 9 Inquest into death of 22-year-old swimmer at Norfolk beauty spot
  7. 10 Staff at food firm receive £900 bonus each

He said: "The month before last we had 1,800 jobs posted on our site - now we have 2,500. That's across a lot of readily accessible sectors - retail, hospitality, catering. 

"We're also seeing changes in the way people are hiring. No longer are we seeing people going through lengthy processes of putting together CVs, aptitude tests, and so on. Instead we're seeing them having a phone call or workshop and are getting hired after a few conversations - people are coming away with a job on the same day as they applied. 

"We're also seeing more flexibility within the workforce. Jobseekers are more comfortable crossing county lines now than they were previously because they feel more comfortable using public transport. They're keener on going into a specific career path and they're willing to travel for it if it means doing what they're passionate about."

Minister for employment, Mims Davies, said: “A continued fall in unemployment, a further rise in vacancies, and growth in the employment rate is welcome news as we continue on our roadmap to recovery.

“While there is more to do to make sure we support jobseekers over the coming months, these figures highlight the resilience of our jobs market and ability for employers to adapt – and through our Plan for Jobs we’re continuing to create new opportunities for people right across the country."

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Lord Wesley Pestano and Lady Lucinda Perry

Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Senior man smiling outside

Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes

Charles Bliss

Author Picture Icon
A Confederate Flag is flown outside a home in Norwich

Police action over 'slavery' flag flying in Norwich garden

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus