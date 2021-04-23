Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021

A dog's country life: Hattie the Labrador models the waxed Barbour jackets available in Jarrold's new pet boutique. - Credit: Denise Bradley

You could say this is a shop for pets that roam.

Norwich's Jarrold department store has just launched a new section selling country attire for designer dogs.

Laura Sutton and Hattie. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The new pet boutique is open for well behaved four-legged customers that want to be decked out like their well-heeled owners.

One of the country canine must-haves is, for example, a Barbour dog jacket, available in waxed, tartan or quilted for £39.95.

It's a designer dog's life; Warwick asleep in one of the Sophie Allport dog beds in Jarrold's new pet boutique. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Or, for the distinguished doggie in your life, there's a range of Sophie Allport neckerchiefs for dogs including special sized ones for Dachshunds, for £10.

A Sophie Allport collar and lead in teal completes the look from £10 and toys aimed at the country dog come in pheasant shapes from £12.

Warwick the puppy finding shopping way too tiring. - Credit: Denise Bradley

John Adams, general manager and senior trading director, Jarrold, said: “Last year we trialled welcoming dogs in-store and we’ve really enjoyed seeing so many of our four-legged friends.

"So it seemed only right that they can enjoy their own boutique. We’re delighted to launch our collection for dogs including clothing from Barbour, accessories from Sophie Allport and healthy dog treats from Denzels. We look forwards to welcoming owners and their friends.”

Giving the new boutique a sniff around were Warwick, a King Charles spaniel puppy, nearly 10 weeks-old, owned by the store's buyer administration assistant Lauren Eves and a black labrador Hattie, owned by Laura Sutton.

Luke Osborne, manager of the Jarrold pet boutique - Credit: Denise Bradley

Hattie was fitted for a Barbour jacket while Warwick took a liking to one of the designer doggie beds - and, finding shopping way too exhausting, fell asleep.

Warwick finally wakes up in the dog bed. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Eves said Warwick was a new addition to her family. "We got him a Sophie Allport coat although it's a bit big for him and he loves the beds."

Lauren Eves and Warwick the puppy - Credit: Denise Bradley

Luke Osborne, manager of the pet boutique, said: "We've only just opened the pet boutique but we've had such a positive reaction, it's really nice to be able to offer something different from the rest of the high street."

Hattie modelling one of the new doggie Barbour jackets. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It's not the first time Jarrold has welcomed in four legged friends.

Last December, the store welcomed in a miniature Shetland pony, Jack Brock, into its book department to promote a range of charity greetings cards raising money for charity.



































