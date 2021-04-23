News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Video

Pooch perfect: Jarrold opens boutique for posh dogs

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021   
Jarrold new pet boutique

A dog's country life: Hattie the Labrador models the waxed Barbour jackets available in Jarrold's new pet boutique. - Credit: Denise Bradley

You could say this is a shop for pets that roam.

Norwich's Jarrold department store has just launched a new section selling country attire for designer dogs.

Jarrold pet boutique Norwich Norfolk

Laura Sutton and Hattie. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The new pet boutique is open for well behaved four-legged customers that want to be decked out like their well-heeled owners.

One of the country canine must-haves is, for example, a Barbour dog jacket, available in waxed, tartan or quilted for £39.95.

Jarrold pet boutique Norwich Norfolk

It's a designer dog's life; Warwick asleep in one of the Sophie Allport dog beds in Jarrold's new pet boutique. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Or, for the distinguished doggie in your life, there's a range of Sophie Allport neckerchiefs for dogs including special sized ones for Dachshunds, for £10.

You may also want to watch:

A Sophie Allport collar and lead in teal completes the look from £10 and toys aimed at the country dog come in pheasant shapes from £12.

Jarrold pet boutique Norwich Norfolk

Warwick the puppy finding shopping way too tiring. - Credit: Denise Bradley

John Adams, general manager and senior trading director, Jarrold, said: “Last year we trialled welcoming dogs in-store and we’ve really enjoyed seeing so many of our four-legged friends.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
  2. 2 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
  3. 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  1. 4 Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay
  2. 5 Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm
  3. 6 Partner pays tribute to 'love of my life' after Thorpe stabbing
  4. 7 Car SOS to feature family who lost father and son
  5. 8 'Disappointment' for town centre with McDonald's branch closure
  6. 9 Third time lucky? Couple's plea after dream wedding day cancelled again
  7. 10 Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased

"So it seemed only right that they can enjoy their own boutique. We’re delighted to launch our collection for dogs including clothing from Barbour, accessories from Sophie Allport and healthy dog treats from Denzels. We look forwards to welcoming owners and their friends.” 

Giving the new boutique a sniff around were Warwick, a King Charles spaniel puppy, nearly 10 weeks-old, owned by the store's buyer administration assistant Lauren Eves and a black labrador Hattie, owned by Laura Sutton.

Jarrold pet boutique Norwich Norfolk

Luke Osborne, manager of the Jarrold pet boutique - Credit: Denise Bradley

Hattie was fitted for a Barbour jacket while Warwick took a liking to one of the designer doggie beds - and, finding shopping way too exhausting, fell asleep.

Jarrold pet boutique Norwich Norfolk

Warwick finally wakes up in the dog bed. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Eves said Warwick was a new addition to her family. "We got him a Sophie Allport coat although it's a bit big for him and he loves the beds."

Jarrold pet boutique Norwich Norfolk

Lauren Eves and Warwick the puppy - Credit: Denise Bradley

Luke Osborne, manager of the pet boutique, said: "We've only just opened the pet boutique but we've had such a positive reaction, it's really nice to be able to offer something different from the rest of the high street."

Jarrold pet boutique Norwich Norfolk

Hattie modelling one of the new doggie Barbour jackets. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It's not the first time Jarrold has welcomed in four legged friends. 

Last December, the store welcomed in a miniature Shetland pony, Jack Brock, into its book department to promote a range of charity greetings cards raising money for charity.










Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The new roundabout proposed for Plumstead Road. Pic: Broadland District Council.

Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 22/07/2020 of The Duke of Edinburgh during a ceremony for the transfer of the Colon

Opinion

Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus