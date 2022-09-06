Village cafe battles cost of living crisis by providing service for locals

A mother and daughter owned village coffee shop is set to launch a needed service for locals that will also enable revenue growth.

Jane's Coffee Corner, which is based in East Rudham - a village between King's Lynn and Fakenham - will sell everyday essentials, from newspapers to bread and eggs - through its 'essentials corner'.

Rachel Wade, who opened the cafe with her mum, Jane Watts in 2015, said that many of their customers are older people who live alone and struggle to get to supermarkets regularly.

She said: "Our customers have been asking for these services for a long time.

"We will be providing a service that is much needed in the community."

During the pandemic Ms Wade revealed that the cafe went through a difficult period, but they turned around their fortunes by using a government Covid grant to set up a takeaway pizza business.

Their 'pizza corner' proved such a hit that they continued offering this service alongside their coffee shop.

Since the ending of lockdowns, Ms Wade said that the cafe, which sells traditional homemade cakes and meals, has seen its footfall increase 10 fold.

She added that they had been thinking about offering everyday essentials in the shop for a long time, but with rising costs and the need to increase their revenue now seemed like the perfect time.

"We’ve been busier this summer than we’ve ever have been, which has enabled us to take on four extra staff," Ms Wade said.

"All our staff are local people with ties to the village - either they live here or have close family living here."

"When we launched the business there was just the two of us - Jane and I - now we are a team of 13 and two students who work when they return home."

Aware of rising inflation and energy costs, Ms Wade said that "energy bills are a concern".

"We are trying to be as energy efficient as possible," she added. "But our electric bills are now a third of our rent.

"They've gone up by 60pc.

"Part of the reason for launching our 'essentials corner' now is to increase our revenue," she said.

"When it launches we will essentially be running three businesses under one roof."