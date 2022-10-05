Promotion

Having a strong advisory team when selling a business can make the difference between a good and bad deal, or sometimes, no deal - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oliver Pritchard, corporate partner at Howes Percival, suggests seeking early advice if you’re considering selling your business.

With markets in turmoil, soaring inflation, energy costs and rising interest rates squeezing profits, most business owners have got plenty on their plate already without thinking about selling their business.

It might therefore be surprising to know that the local M&A market is still incredibly busy. Good local businesses are still being bought and sold and the prices being paid are generally holding up well. Howes Percival’s corporate team has completed around 100 transactions with an aggregate deal value of almost £500million since January in a wide range of sectors.

Oliver Pritchard, corporate partner at Howes Percival - Credit: Howes Percival

Many recent deals have involved overseas buyers from the EU and US and private equity funds with cash to deploy, and businesses with strong management and healthy underlying growth prospects are still being backed by investors to weather the uncertainty and deliver healthy returns.

Nevertheless, there are clear warning signs for potential sellers. Buyers are getting more nervous. Their due diligence exercises are getting lengthier, and we have seen several examples of downwards price renegotiation by buyers during the process citing issues with the business, unrealistic forecasts and/or worsening market conditions as the reason.

Almost all deals now include significant “deferred consideration” – i.e. less cash paid to the sellers on day one, with the rest payable later depending on how the business performs in the next one to two years.

That is when your advisers can really earn their keep. Sellers have to weigh up walking away or pressing on and reluctantly accepting a lower price for the business, and/or a larger element of deferred payments linked to business performance. Having a strong advisory team who understand your business and have experience of tough negotiation will make the difference between a good and bad deal, or sometimes, no deal.

So, is now a good time to sell your business?

Despite the challenges many businesses are facing, strong, resilient and agile businesses remain attractive to investors. There are still plenty of potential buyers who are willing to pay a good price for a fundamentally sound business, but the current climate will inevitably cause challenges in the sale process, so you should always seek early advice from experienced specialist advisers.

If you would like to discuss selling your business, please contact Oliver Pritchard at oliver.pritchard@howespercival.com or on 01603 580098.