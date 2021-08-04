Promotion

Published: 7:00 AM August 4, 2021

Matt Field, corporate finance adviser at specialist business advisory firm FRP in Norwich, explains why Employee Ownership Trusts are becoming an increasingly popular succession route.

The popularity of employee ownership is not new. It was gaining momentum as a route to succession for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors before the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020 there were 104 new Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs) set up in the UK. This is just one shy of the 105 established in 2019, according to a recent survey by the Employee Ownership Association.

But for many business leaders across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, the past 18 months has provided a unique moment to review their operations and plan ahead – causing many management teams to explore the employee-owned business model as a route to succession.

Since being introduced by the government in 2014, EOTs have become increasingly popular given they are often less disruptive to a business than more traditional exit options such as a management buyout or a trade sale.

An EOT involves a trust being set up to hold shares in the business, and to act as a custodian that acts in the best interest of its employees. Crucially, EOTs allow the shareholders of a company to sell a controlling stake to a trust at a zero per cent rate of Capital Gains Tax (CGT), making EOTs the most tax efficient way to sell a business providing the right conditions are met.

As a result, EOTs promote positive organisational culture, and help to protect local jobs and enhance employee engagement in the business’ long-term success.

Business owners are able to sell their stake for a full market value, with exemption from CGT. It’s also highly likely that the business’ brand, behaviours and culture will be retained.

Another benefit for business owners involves the potential for long-term returns. Compared to other exit options, such as trade sales, at least part of the sale proceeds are paid over a substantial period of time, out of the business’ future profits.

Added to this, business owners who have sold their shares can still remain as fully remunerated employees or directors of the company, after the sale is complete. Often, business owners become trustees of the EOT, and remain influential in future decisions.

