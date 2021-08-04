News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Promotion

Employee ownership – Is it the future?

Logo Icon

Matt Field

Published: 7:00 AM August 4, 2021   
Advertising department brainstorming at modern office boardroom behind closed doors, view through th

An Employee Ownership Trust may allow business owners to exit the business without selling out to a third party - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Matt Field, corporate finance adviser at specialist business advisory firm FRP in Norwich, explains why Employee Ownership Trusts are becoming an increasingly popular succession route. 

CITYPRESS Matt Field. FRP Advisory, Norwich, October 29 2020

Matt Field of FRP Advisory in Norwich says employee ownership trusts have many benefits - Credit: SWNS

The popularity of employee ownership is not new. It was gaining momentum as a route to succession for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors before the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020 there were 104 new Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs) set up in the UK. This is just one shy of the 105 established in 2019, according to a recent survey by the Employee Ownership Association. 

But for many business leaders across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, the past 18 months  has provided a unique moment to review their operations and plan ahead – causing many management teams to explore the employee-owned business model as a route to succession. 

Since being introduced by the government in 2014, EOTs have become increasingly popular given they are often less disruptive to a business than more traditional exit options such as a management buyout or a trade sale. 

An EOT involves a trust being set up to hold shares in the business, and to act as a custodian that acts in the best interest of its employees. Crucially, EOTs allow the shareholders of a company to sell a controlling stake to a trust at a zero per cent rate of Capital Gains Tax (CGT), making EOTs the most tax efficient way to sell a business providing the right conditions are met.  

As a result, EOTs promote positive organisational culture, and help to protect local jobs and enhance employee engagement in the business’ long-term success. 

Business owners are able to sell their stake for a full market value, with exemption from CGT. It’s also highly likely that the business’ brand, behaviours and culture will be retained.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  2. 2 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  3. 3 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
  1. 4 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
  2. 5 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  3. 6 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  4. 7 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
  5. 8 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
  6. 9 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
  7. 10 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country

Another benefit for business owners involves the potential for long-term returns. Compared to other exit options, such as trade sales, at least part of the sale proceeds are paid over a substantial period of time, out of the business’ future profits.  

Added to this, business owners who have sold their shares can still remain as fully remunerated employees or directors of the company, after the sale is complete. Often, business owners become  trustees of the EOT, and remain influential in future decisions. 

Further information and contact details can be found at www.frpadvisory.com 

Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus