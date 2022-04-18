GLO – Generate Leads Online, an Ipswich-based digital marketing agency, has launched a new pay-per-lead service to meet industry demand for easier and cost-effective lead generation.

The new service, which was initially trialled last year, saves businesses the cost of a new website and gives them three different payment options, including pay-per-lead. GLO will create a website free of charge, with clients only paying for any leads generated.

“Our lead generation offering allows businesses of all sizes to experience the benefits of a sales-focused website without actually dedicating their budget towards web design, development and upkeep,” said John Parnell, founder and managing director of GLO, which was named Start-Up Business of the Year at the Suffolk Business Awards 2021.

“Clients simply pay per lead, by cost per booking, on a commission basis, or using a mixture of all three to suit their business – ensuring cost-effectiveness at every turn.”

Businesses in any sector – both B2B and B2C – are able to take advantage of the service, which “does away with demoralising cold outreach marketing” such as non-targeted calls and emails.

“With this being said, we’ve found our sites and landing pages to be particularly effective across industries traditionally reliant upon outbound lead generation, including insurance, mortgage, higher education, debt collection, credit repair, solar, and home services sectors,” John explained.

