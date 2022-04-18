News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Future 50: Award-winning marketing agency offers new pay-per-lead service

person

Adam Pescod

Published: 8:00 AM April 18, 2022
The team at Generate Leads Online, led by John Parnell (centre)

GLO – Generate Leads Online, led by John Parnell (centre), has launched a new lead-generation service - Credit: Simply C Photography

GLO – Generate Leads Online, an Ipswich-based digital marketing agency, has launched a new pay-per-lead service to meet industry demand for easier and cost-effective lead generation.

The new service, which was initially trialled last year, saves businesses the cost of a new website and gives them three different payment options, including pay-per-lead. GLO will create a website free of charge, with clients only paying for any leads generated.

“Our lead generation offering allows businesses of all sizes to experience the benefits of a sales-focused website without actually dedicating their budget towards web design, development and upkeep,” said John Parnell, founder and managing director of GLO, which was named Start-Up Business of the Year at the Suffolk Business Awards 2021.

“Clients simply pay per lead, by cost per booking, on a commission basis, or using a mixture of all three to suit their business – ensuring cost-effectiveness at every turn.”

Businesses in any sector – both B2B and B2C – are able to take advantage of the service, which “does away with demoralising cold outreach marketing” such as non-targeted calls and emails.

“With this being said, we’ve found our sites and landing pages to be particularly effective across industries traditionally reliant upon outbound lead generation, including insurance, mortgage, higher education, debt collection, credit repair, solar, and home services sectors,” John explained.

For more information, visit generateleads.online/glo-digital-marketing-services/lead-generation 

Future 50
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Chloe Smith MP with Philip Hinchliffe, head teacher of Catch 22 Photo: MP Chloe Smith

Redundancies and home learning after charity closes special school

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Sun glistens on the mud as the tide ebbs at Thornham on a sunny spring day

Six-year-old stuck in mud to his waist rescued in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A shopper with a basket in a supermarket

Cost of Living | Special Report

Which Norfolk supermarket has the lowest prices? We went bargain hunting

Joel Adams

person
The incident has caused the A17 to remain closed between Pullover roundabout and Sutton Bridge.

Updated

Large blaze in west Norfolk closed A17 for 12 hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon