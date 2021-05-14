Calls for incentives to reward farmers who help fight climate crisis

Published: 12:10 PM May 14, 2021

Agriculture can only lead the fight against climate change if "responsible farming" is profitable, says the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) - Credit: Denise Bradley

New financial support schemes must secure the livelihoods of "responsible farmers" leading the battle against climate change and nature losses, according to a policy think tank.

A report from the IPPR (Institute for Public Policy Research) says while the farming sector is key to tackling the nature and climate crises, it is also a significant contributor to wildlife losses and greenhouse gas emissions.

The sector, crucial to East Anglia's rural economy, faces many challenges including the post-Brexit transformation of subsidies, an ageing workforce, recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and more extreme weather driven by climate change, says the report.

The government is moving away from the EU's system of subsidies paid largely for the amount of land farmed, to one where farmers are instead paid for "public goods", such as helping wildlife, planting hedgerows and storing carbon.

The IPPR report said the emerging new financial support schemes must be accessible to the majority of farmers but have sufficient incentives to meet more ambitious environmental targets.

It warned there is a clear risk that most funding and effort will be directed towards the "sustainable farming initiative" part of the scheme, planned as the accessible entry point for farmers, but which could just support "business as usual" on farms.

Public money should not be used to fund farms that are not delivering a benefit to the public, the IPPR said.

Luke Murphy, head of the IPPR Environmental Justice Commission, said: "Farmers will need to play a vital role if the UK is to reach net-zero, but right now farms are making the climate crisis worse.

"If farming is to be at the vanguard of the battle against climate change and for the recovery of nature, then responsible farming must be profitable, it has to offer good livelihoods for farmers and workers, and for farms of different types and sizes.

"To see this realised, the government must step up to support current and future farmers through the many changes they are facing."

A Defra spokesman said the sustainable farming incentive was the first of three schemes to be piloted and co-designed with the sector - with the local nature recovery and landscape recovery schemes set to follow later this year - which together represented a "landmark" set of investments to help the industry deliver on farming, environment, climate and animal welfare goals.