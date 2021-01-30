First look at Norfolk's new luxury ski and sun travel site

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Many a lockdown evening has been spent scrolling through social media timelines and travel websites, wishing to be anywhere but sat on the sofa... again.

And when Britain emerges from a third lockdown a new Norfolk-born business is ready to offer customers exclusive accommodation, reviews, and insider information at luxury ski resorts across Europe and beyond.

SkiYodl launched in December 2019 and just three months later saw its operations paused due to Covid - still managing to turnover £350,000 in booking revenue during that time.

The Norwich-based business works with small letting agents and chalet owners in resorts such as Verbier, Morzine and Tignes, to get its clients the best locations as well as "live local" advice on how to make the most of it once tourists get there.

The company was founded by Oli Dannett, who is launching a £500,000 crowdfunding to build an app-version of the mobile-based platform, as well as expanding operations.

Mr Dannett, who ran a ski school in Verbier teaching the likes of Richard Branson and his family, said: "The thing with the ski industry is so much of it is insider knowledge. You either have to pay an agent and wait a week for your accommodation and arrangements to come back, or you go on Airbnb.

"Airbnb is fine, but for example it might tell you you're 30 minutes away from the centre of a resort as the crow flies when actually you're two and a half hours away because you're on the other side of the valley with little access. That's why I wanted to launch SkiYodl, so that we could share this information readily and make booking as easy as possible.

"I also wanted to share with people the things you learn when you live in one of these resorts - the best time to book a table, which clubs have live bands on which nights, and so on. People haven't been able to have breaks abroad for the best part of the year and I want to help them make the most of their days away as possible."

To ensure honest and real-time insight is shared Mr Dannett works with 12 on-site reviewers who review and publish accommodation listings.

"It sounds cliched but I want our customers to feel like they can live like a local - which is why having people on the ground in France is so important," he said.

Having raised £150,000 in his first investment round from local sources Mr Dannett now wants to expand into north America and Japan - as well as warmer locations.

"This crowdfunding round will be to launch our app. We'll also be looking at launching SunYodl in the next few years which will be a similar community feel to SkiYodl but in locations like Mykonos, Mallorca and Ibiza," he said.

Mr Dannett is already well-versed in the travel sector having launched high-end travel site Hush prior to the SkiYodl brand - and he has big plans for the next five years.

"I can see us being valued at £35m within five years time - and that's a conservative estimate. Norfolk is a great place to be in the tech sector and we have a lot of local investors like Jake Humphrey who supported us in the first round and would like to do so again. I'd love to be one of the first unicorns in this county," he said.

For more information on the crowdfund which goes live in early February visit: https://crowdfunding.skiyodl.com/




