Fewer than one in 10 savings providers have passed interest rate rise on to savers
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Only a fraction of savings account providers have passed on last week's interest rate rise to customers – dashing the hopes of savers for a boost to their investments.
Banks have also been accused of being quick to hike costs for borrowers to reflect the 0.25% rise announced by the Bank of England (BoE) on August 2.
Interest rates are now at 0.75%, the highest level since the financial crisis.
But Norwich-based moneyfacts.co.uk says only 10 of more than 100 providers in the savings market has so far announced how their products will change as a result.
Some have passed on the full 0.25% increase, albeit after August 28, while some major lenders have either partially applied the rise or only applied it on a few account types.
You may also want to watch:
Rachel Springall, finance expert at moneyfacts.co.uk, said: 'It will be disappointing news for many savers to know that they may not benefit from the full 0.25% base rate rise.
'It is a real shame, and just demonstrates why savers should think about switching and not hold their breath for a rate rise on their account.'
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 7 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 8 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 9 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 10 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
The interest rate rise came as a blow to millions of mortgage borrowers on variable rate deals, with a quarter-point rise adding around £16 a month and £190 a year to the average mortgage.
However, it offered some relief to savers who have seen their nest eggs decimated by above-target inflation and negligible returns.
Many home owners are also locked in to fixed-rate mortgages, and so will not feel an immediate impact from the base rate rise.
And at 0.75%, rates are still very low by historical standards, given that the base rate stood at more than 5% when the credit crisis and subsequent global financial crisis hit.