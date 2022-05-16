Instagramming shepherdess urges farmers to cultivate a social media following

An award-winning shepherdess who shares her work on Instagram says more farmers should take advantage of the communication power of social media.

Bethany Atkinson, 27, based near Wymondham, was last year's winner of the biennial Chris Lewis Award, presented in memory of a respected livestock farmer who was known for supporting young people.

She bought a handling unit to improve the management of her sheep and build on her contracting business, and last month she received the second half of the £6,000 prize from the Norfolk Farmers Trust, which will help her expand her 60-strong breeding flock.

But the former photographer is also becoming a popular personality on social media, with 7,000 followers as @shepherdess_beth on Instagram.

In a world of financial, policy and recruitment challenges she said it was an invaluable tool to engage with consumers and inspire future farmworkers.

"I do have a lot of younger people messaging me on Instagram, and their mothers, asking how they could get into the industry," she said.

"It is usually the younger age group, around 15 years old, maybe a bit younger.

"One young girl asked if she could come and help around lambing time, so she came to help me.

"There are so many of the younger generation who really want to get involved. It is sometimes quite shocking to see how many people want to know about what I am doing, and how I got into the industry.

"I didn't find it a difficult industry to come into it. I stumbled into it by accident after being asked to help out with lambing, but everyone has been so welcoming and there have been so many people who have offered to help or taught me along the way.

Norfolk shepherdess Bethany Atkinson has more than 7,000 followers on Instagram - Credit: Denise Bradley

"I try to show on Instagram what I am doing all the time. A lot of my followers are not from a farming background.

"I think more farmers should be encouraged to do this. I know a lot of people are quite reserved about it, but it is a brilliant way to show what we are doing and promote the industry.

"Unfortunately there is a lot of bad media towards farmers and farming, but that is because those people have louder voices. So we need to do this more."