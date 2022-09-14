Industry on a united mission to create a seamless energy mix

Technicians at Vattenfall’s Thanet Offshore Wind Farm abseiling down the blades to do maintenance - Credit: TMS Media

The need for energy security combined with net zero targets has created challenges but also opportunities for the energy industry to work together to solve this dual crisis.

A month in the UK energy industry in 2022 is a long time. Escalating and changing demands mean organisations charged with keeping the UK’s lights on are faced with resolving unprecedented challenges and situations.

Colliding crises of climate change and UK energy security need urgent action from all parts of an industry that has always prided itself on inventive and swift responses and adaptability.

The spiralling, and immediate, demand to produce more homegrown energy combined with quickly-shifting fresh challenges are happening against the background of a ticking clock counting down to the decarbonisation targets of the nation’s energy system.

Moving to mixed-energy systems is blurring lines that once clearly divided energy sectors into their ‘silos’, with alliances today that would have been unimaginable a few years ago.

Oil and gas companies are partnering with renewables businesses to create integrated systems and other shared solutions where you can barely see the join, said Scott Robertson, North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) director of operations.

“It is amazing how seamless it has become. We have wind developers talking with oil and gas companies, and we have energy companies with renewables subsidiaries like BP, Total and Shell.

“Three or four years ago, it was only Equinor that had feet in both camps of renewables and oil

and gas. Now there is a large amount of investment in solar and renewables. The supply chain is the same.”

Scott Robertson, director of operations at the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) - Credit: Ross Johnston

Combining energy sources and technologies at pace to work together to answer a dual crisis is creating exponential opportunities for companies in the energy space as well as those with transferrable skills, while also creating an open door for newcomers.

As well as an energy transition, the march to net zero is creating a marked energy expansion. “I can relate to the phrase ‘energy expansion’,” Scott said. “We are seeing a much more diverse mix of energy provision.

“We are in a transition but also expanding all sources of energy – and the mix will change. Oil and gas are declining and renewables are increasing, and then there is nuclear. We are seeing an increased need for energy, not just in the UK but globally.”

Rapid changes also mean an acceptance that some technologies deemed innovative for today and tomorrow’s market might be obsolete in a few years. This makes the energy space even more challenging and interesting, Scott said.

“Net zero is still as important as it was before. Now energy security has come to the fore and is also so important.”

However, the UK will still need to rely on imports, Scott warned. The North Sea is a basin in decline and cannot meet all our domestic energy needs, while the shift to low and no carbon demands more

of everything, and there is no shortage of investment to get there, he said.

“We are also working hard on gas storage, and it is all being done through the lens of net zero.”

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) presents an opportunity bonanza, with as many as 100 CO2 stores needed in the UK to meet net zero by 2050.

According to an Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) report in July, CCS could be worth £20billion to the offshore oil and gas supply chain in the next 10 years, and £100billion by 2050.

It could unlock £100billion of work for UK manufacturing employers by 2050, creating UK jobs and developing skills which can be exported globally.

OEUK supply chain and operations director Katy Heidenreich said: “Carbon capture and storage is going to be a key tool in our fight against climate change.

“Lots of progress has been made, but without urgent action the UK will miss out on the opportunity to secure a leadership position in this exciting new sector.”

The NSTA is working with industry partners to create the Bacton Area Hub, which will include providing clean hydrogen power to London and the south East for decades to come - Credit: NSTA

The NSTA’s first carbon storage licensing round, which includes 13 areas of potential available in the SNS, CNS, Northern North Sea and East Irish North Sea, closes in September 2022.

Alongside the six licences previously issued, the new storage areas will make big strides to storing 20-30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030.

Scott points to the potential transformation of the Bacton Gas Terminal into a low-carbon energy hub, expanding the East of England’s role as a key UK region for low-carbon power, where the NSTA is spearheading an integrated system of carbon capture and storage with a target to supply hydrogen and carbon capture and storage by 2030.

By 2050, there are plans to develop offshore wind facilities to produce renewable hydrogen.

“Three years ago, people were giving up on Bacton Gas Terminal’s future and its infrastructure. Today, it’s a model attracting international attention for its carbon capture and storage and hydrogen potential,” Scott said.

“It is overwhelming now to see the volume of involvement from diverse companies demonstrating the importance of UK infrastructure and how it can be used.”

Hydrogen production plays a central role in the NSTA’s vision when looking at all UK oil and gas infrastructure.

“In Bacton there is an industrial site footprint on a coastal location with existing oil and gas infrastructure whose use was declining, and alternative uses for the future were not being closely looked at because it was not seen as being an industrial cluster, like others on the east coast. We looked at it differently. It doesn’t have to be an industrial cluster to be a hydrogen hub.”

Ensuring no hydrogen development opportunities are overlooked is key to the NSTA.

“It is a huge challenge to move electricity everywhere. Hydrogen and ammonia are excellent vectors and easier and more versatile to transport by technology than electricity.

“We are looking at every terminal to check if there is capacity for hydrogen, and making sure no hydrogen opportunities are missed.

“It is about taking everything we know from the worlds of oil and gas and CO2 storage and adapting it for the thriving hydrogen economy.

“This will be a fascinating decade. We will try some technology – blue and green hydrogen is a classic example. We can do blue hydrogen – it is an additional source of revenue to CCS schemes. Economic green hydrogen may come to the fore much more quickly than people think.

“We will probably see technologies quickly thrive, then wane and be replaced by something else. We should not be frightened of that.

“To keep up with the expansion and fast-shifting energy landscape, the supply chain should be looking at Bacton and the wider industry, diversifying, asking what is happening in the broader expansion and knocking on doors with solutions.

“The industry needs to engage and let the supply chain know what is happening to be ready with the services and facilities needed to support the future growth of new systems.”

Innovative partnering between oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture can accelerate the energy transition - Credit: NSTA

One way to do this is through the NSTA’s Energy Pathfinder tool, which provides a real-time view of energy projects, and has been expanded to include activity to support the energy transition including CCS, with early information about emerging projects so the supply chain can devise solutions.

“Location, types of development, and timings with contact details are available,” said Scott. “Operators provide details of upcoming tenders and supply chain opportunities for solutions to aid project deliveries. It is a valuable tool that is becoming more diverse and more useful all the time.”