Promotion

North Norfolk District councillor Lucy Shires encourages people to get involved in creating their own community green schemes - Credit: Vattenfall/CHPV

Grants for low-carbon community schemes to make lives greener across Norfolk could be made within two years.

Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone’s £15 million Community Benefit Fund is the biggest fund announced for any offshore wind farm.

People will be able to access grants a year after onshore construction of Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm starts, which means first funds would be released in 2024.

Hundreds of people have already taken part in face-to-face workshops across Norfolk.

Meetings at Necton, Reepham, Happisburgh, Aylsham, North Walsham and Dereham heard from Vattenfall’s Norfolk team about the range of projects and types of schemes that could qualify for grants, with more people joining the workshops online to discover how to secure funding.



Ideas were shared at workshops across Norfolk about what Vattenfall's £15 million Community Benefit Fund could pay for - Credit: Vattenfall/CHPV



People living on and near the cable route from Happisburgh to Necton, where green power generated for nearly four million UK homes will join the National Grid, have been involved.

As the east of England offshore wind industry celebrates Wind Week 2022, which runs until October 28, Denise Hone, senior stakeholder and community engagement manager, said preparations are under way for phase three of the five-phase process.

“There has been such enthusiastic input in the first two phases of our public consultation from a wide range of people about what they would like to see to make their areas more sustainable, greener and resilient for the future.

“We are looking forward to the next phase as schemes and ideas take shape. The next step, will start later this year and will be about making plans in thematic workshops to develop potential projects, based on local interests and needs.”

Phase four in 2023 will be about defining fund criteria and considering how the fund will be administered to make sure it is responsive to local interests and needs. Phase five, in 2024, will be establishing the fund governance, including recruitment of a local decision-making panel.

Applications will then open, with the Community Benefit Fund to be independently managed by Norfolk people.

Denise Hone, Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone senior stakeholder and community engagement manager - Credit: Vattenfall/CHPV



“It is important that the fund is run by people for local people and is answerable to local people,” said Denise. “Norfolk people will provide the governance.”

Community Benefit Funds are voluntary for developers, she added.

“Developers are under no obligation to create a Community Benefit Fund, but Vattenfall has made it a priority to create a legacy for people near our wind farms aligned with our fossil-free living within a generation and climate smarter living ambitions.

“It's all part of working with the community, as we have done throughout the planning process.”

Norfolk Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard wind farms, 47km off the north Norfolk coast, will be generating clean electricity for the next three decades.

“We are going to be in Norfolk for a long time and want to play our part in supporting communities to transition to low-carbon living,” said Denise. “What positive difference can you make in your community, supported by funding from our wind farms?

Will Sealey, community liaison officer for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, discussing potential green schemes at the Happisburgh workshop. - Credit: Vattenfall/CHPV



“There are some really good discussions going on now and we are thrilled at the interest and interaction. What is good for the planet is good for the people.”

Projects funded by Vattenfall’s Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm include electric trucks delivering food to a college and residential centre for adults with special needs, energy-efficiency projects in community buildings, a bee observatory, and a food waste recycling scheme.

At Happisburgh, where the wind farm cables come ashore, North Norfolk District Councillor Lucy Shires urged villagers at its public meeting to get involved.

“What is in it for Happisburgh? For our families and our future? This is a really strong opportunity for everybody’s voices to be heard.”

To find out more about getting involved, visit group.vattenfall.com/uk/what-we-do/our-projects/vattenfallinnorfolk/norfolk-zone-community-benefit-fund