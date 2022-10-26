Promotion

Vattenfall’s Will Sealey (left) with summer interns Thomas White (right) and Joe Bates at an event in the Bishop's Garden, Norwich - Credit: Vattenfall

The Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will generate clean energy off the Norfolk coast for 30 years or more. Before building even starts, developer Vattenfall is playing an active role in the community, taking part in local events, building relationships and meeting people to spread the word about offshore wind and sustainable living.

Vattenfall’s mission is for fossil-free living within a generation. Its pledge to Norfolk, where its multi-billion investment in the Norfolk Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard wind farms will provide green electricity for one in 10 UK homes, is that its team is not just working in Norfolk, but for Norfolk.

It will be a Norfolk ‘resident’ for three decades and is committed to contributing to improving life and opportunity in the county, supporting people to live more sustainably by its £15 million Community Benefit Fund and being active at events.

As the east of England celebrates Wind Week 2022, which runs until Friday October 28, Vattenfall is appealing to groups, organisations, events, schools and colleges: “Invite us along to get involved.”

The team has been out and about across Norfolk this year delivering updates on its projects, clean energy and sustainable living, and the contribution the fast-developing offshore wind industry is making to decarbonise the UK’s energy system.

Vattenfall's Denise Hone and Will Sealey discussing offshore wind with school students at the Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Vattenfall



Denise Hone, senior stakeholder and community engagement manager for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, said the team had been overwhelmed by the fantastic public response.

“We have come out of a busy summer meeting people at fetes, fairs and shows, answering questions and having such positive conversations with people.

“The loudest message we took from meeting hundreds of people of all ages was: ‘How quickly can we get this clean renewable energy?’

“People wanted to know about our project and how it fits into the UK moving to net zero. Everyone wants to play their part in addressing climate change and are making changes to their lives and their areas.

“We’re really getting the conversation going and interacting on a meaningful scale, building on relationships we have been building in Norfolk for more than seven years.”

This year, Vattenfall made its debut as exhibitors at the Royal Norfolk Show and Aylsham Show, where it won runner-up for the best trade stand.

“The team was out in force at Aylsham, and we really felt part of the community, speaking to so many ‘neighbours’ of our projects interested in our infrastructure, schoolteachers wanting information to take back to schools, Scouts and Guides asking questions and people interested in our Community Benefit Fund,” said Denise.

“It was clear that people want to be kept informed, learn about Vattenfall and appreciate our transparency and openness.”

Some of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone team at the Aylsham Show - Credit: Vattenfall



People were also surprised to discover how wide and deep the positive impacts of offshore wind developments travelled – not just in coastal communities, she added.

“Many people had no idea of the length of the supply chain for projects like ours and the multitude of companies and diversity of roles involved.”

Among Vattenfall’s new partnerships and sponsorships is its work with Poppyland Community Radio, whose listeners are in the heart of the Norfolk Zone’s area.

“This is an exciting sponsorship. Poppyland Radio will be updating its fast-increasing listeners about the Norfolk Zone.

“We will also be developing a podcast telling the story of the development from the voices of the team. Our project is of world significance so hearing from the people responsible for the innovations, engineering and working with the latest technology to make the world a greener place will be exciting.”

Norfolk Zone community liaison officer, Will Sealey, is stepping up his activity with schools and community groups.

“We have done some environmental days in the community,” he said. “If any group would like to hear more about the project or have us come along to talk about offshore wind, green energy and sustainable living, please get in touch. We can’t wait to work with more of you.”

For more information, please contact norfolk@vattenfall.com