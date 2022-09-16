Promotion

Proeon Systems, a Norwich-based company specialising in industrial-grade control and safety systems for clients worldwide, has been acquired by RSK Group, an engineering and environmental services conglomerate based in Cheshire.

Established in 2004 by Kevin Magee and Eddie Pond, initially as a specialist consultancy business, Proeon has since developed a strong client base which includes National Grid, Procter & Gamble, Shell and Crosswind, along with contractors such as Balfour Beatty and Worley. It is also a solutions partner for Siemens, AB Rockwell and Honeywell, and supports General Electric and Yokagawa platforms through similar commercial relationships.

Proeon specialises in solving control and monitoring issues in some of the harshest environments, from nuclear and renewables – particularly offshore wind – to deepwater subsea for the oil and gas sector.

The company provides complete control and automation systems incorporating both hardware and software solutions. It has an enviable reputation for design, build and installation of control solutions – from multi-level communications platforms to fire and gas detection and suppression packages, HVAC control, electrical systems and marine navigational aids.

In 2021, Proeon secured Fit 4 Nuclear and Fit 4 Offshore Renewables Granted Status from ORE Catapult – proudly demonstrating its commitment to pursuing projects in both the nuclear and offshore renewables sectors. To date, the company has delivered large-scale projects in the UK and as far afield as Australia, Singapore and Nigeria.

Richard Miller, managing director of Proeon Systems - Credit: Proeon Systems



Managing director of Proeon, Richard Miller, said: “Proeon’s flexible approach to challenging control system problems, together with its dedicated team, has allowed it to grow into emerging markets in recent years.

“The Proeon team is focused on providing robust and cost-effective solutions for our clients. The business also maintains multiple accreditations that allow it to service highly-regulated industries and sets itself apart from many systems integrators.

“In joining the RSK family, our more than 50-strong team will continue to deliver the quality services needed to exceed client expectations and will explore new growth opportunities that come with being part of a larger group.”

Alan Ryder, CEO of RSK Group, said: “RSK is proud to add the business-critical skills and expertise of Proeon Systems to the group. Proeon takes great pride in its company culture and core values as these inspire its employees and partners to rise to the challenges of a competitive business climate. This provides sustained growth, which RSK fully supports, and will create opportunities for the group to access new and growing sectors.”

Proeon has joined RSK’s family of more than 150 environmental, engineering and technical services businesses and 10,000 employees who work together to provide practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges our society has ever faced.

Alan Ryder, CEO of RSK Group - Credit: RSK Group



RSK Group operates in most sectors of the economy, including many of those most critical to future global sustainability such as water, energy, food and drink, infrastructure, urban development, mining and waste. With its integrated offering across research and development, consultancy and on-the-ground application, RSK can deliver a complete solution that is unrivalled in the market.

The company is certified to the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 international standards for quality, environmental management and health and safety management.

Since it was founded in 1989, RSK has expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisition. Recently ranked as the second largest UK environmental consultancy by Environment Analyst, it works hard to acquire companies with a similar ethos to the wider group, ensuring that it can grow sustainably, benefitting the wider environment and societies in which it operates.

The group’s acquisition strategy results in a change to the ultimate parent company, with no changes to employees’ contracts and no transfers to RSK.

Proeon is one of several other acquisitions made by RSK in the current financial year, which include Fellows, Windtechs, Watertrain, FR Consultants, Milner Associates, Dermot Casey Group and MG Scaffolding. RSK has also established one new company this year, RSK Centre for Sustainability Excellence. It follows RSK New Zealand, RSK Australia and Solutions By Nature, all of which were established last financial year.

For more information, please visit www.proeon.co.uk or www.rskgroup.com. Alternatively, please contact Proeon at proeon@proeon.co.uk or 01953 859110.