HSEQ-360 has been contracted by Ørsted to provide Written Schemes of Examination across its UK offshore portfolio. - Credit: HSEQ-360

Health and safety consultant HSEQ-360 has been selected by Ørsted on a long-term contract to provide Written Schemes of Examination across its entire UK offshore portfolio.

Commencing in early 2022, the appointment will see HSEQ-360 undertake data analysis and create schemes for a variety of the major energy company’s equipment and assets across their UK presence, including pressure systems and turbine-mounted safety equipment.

HSEQ-360 director Steve Cook said: “This marks another significant step not only in the HSEQ-360 journey but, importantly, for the offshore wind industry.

“The use of Written Schemes of Examination is established as good practice in many industries, but is too often misunderstood in this sector,” he explained.

The consultants, who specialise in environmental, quality and engineering consultancy alongside health and safety, will produce schemes in line with regulations, authored by a chartered team with specialisms in mechanical engineering, asset integrity, quality assurance, and health and safety. Metallurgy and pressure are also amongst the consultants’ expertise.

Schemes have already been implemented at sites across Ørsted’s east and west coast portfolio, with a range of benefits already being seen in these early stages. These include reduced downtime, fewer marine transfers, and a reduction in crew transfer vessel demand and associated environmental impacts.

The award by Ørsted follows other recent successes for HSEQ-360, including Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm, London Array Offshore Wind Farm, and several projects in Europe.

Mr Cook said: “The long-term nature of our relationship with Ørsted demonstrates their confidence in us and our ability to deliver the highest standards across their entire assets. This is the basis of a wider range of services we are able to offer to developers, owners and operators that place their people, the environment and their assets as unrelenting priorities.”

The schemes will primarily be created under The Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 and Pressure System Safety Regulations 2000.