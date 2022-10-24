How ORE Catapult is leading the way

Promotion

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult is in the unique position of being the UK’s leading technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy. It has state-of-the-art facilities in Scotland, England and Wales, alongside research and engineering capabilities, bringing together academia and industry, maximising growth across the sector.

ORE Catapult does this via practical programmes which plug into each stage of a company’s development as it seeks to enter the UK supply chain.

The Fit4Offshore Renewables programme has been developed with the expertise of people within the offshore renewable industry. The journey of business improvement and capability building over 12-18 months has proven successful with companies securing new contract wins, as well as building confidence and expanding their business network.

Launch Academy plugs the gap at the other end of the journey where companies are ready to push their product to commercialisation. This national technology accelerator programme aims to reduce costs through innovation as it supports greater UK content in the offshore wind supply chain.

Offshore wind is such a significant area of growth that the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) was created, as part of the UK Offshore Wind Sector Deal, to maximise the economic benefits within the UK and abroad. OWGP is delivered by ORE Catapult and, over the next decade, it will support supply chain companies through expert business support services and grant funding.

ORE Catapult also focuses on geographical areas that are particularly linked to the offshore renewable industry. The Technology, Innovation and Green Growth for Offshore Renewables programme was set up to support businesses in the North of Tyne and the wider North East England region. It is designed to boost supply chain growth and productivity in the local offshore wind industry and is funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA).

In Wales, the Marine Energy Engineering Centre of Excellence is ORE Catapult’s flagship hub for advancing the Welsh marine and offshore renewable energy sectors. It also works to bring innovative products in wave, tidal and offshore wind toward commercialisation through cost reduction and improving efficiency.

In 2020-21, ORE Catapult supported 237 SMEs, 311 academic collaborations, 128 industry collaborations and test facilities valued at a quarter of a billion pounds.

By collaborating in action at every level of company growth, ORE Catapult is investing in the UK supply chain and growing a successful offshore renewables industry.

For more information, please visit www.ore.catapult.org.uk