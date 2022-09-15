Growth in transition is offshore vessel leader’s strategy

Burgeoning offshore wind is creating unprecedented demand for ships alongside increased oil and gas investment. North Star says the North Sea is a “great place to be in business” as it expands its market-leading infrastructure support vessel business into offshore wind on the flagship Dogger Bank development.

Sailing into the offshore wind industry with its 135-year heritage of offshore expertise is more about continued strategic expansion than transition for infrastructure vessel specialists North Star.

The business has big ambitions for UK and Europe offshore renewables alongside its longstanding oil and gas business where its 41-strong fleet of emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) support client assets around the clock 365 days a year.

North Star’s circa £200 million investment in four new hybrid-powered service operation vessels (SOVs) and associated daughter craft for the flagship Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, to start work from Port of Tyne next year, is “just the start” of its renewables impact, chief strategy officer Fraser Dobbie said.

North Star’s investment in a new fleet of service operation vessels for its contract on Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm marks 'just the start' in its offshore renewables impact - Credit: North Star

“As an operation of scale, the business is ready for the next phase of wind development,” he added.

“We are ready to service effectively anything in the UK and Europe now. We have got a 40-plus-year track record, with more than 15 years DP (dynamic positioning) experience operating close to client assets. In reality, the only new thing we need to learn to do, which is to push a gangway on to the turbine, is not a great reach.

“We know how to run a vessel, how to be efficient in terms of marine operations and in terms of reliability of service, which is a key thing for any client offshore.”

North Star’s first transition more than 40 years ago into the nascent oil and gas industry, from its fishing heritage, led it to its clear market leader position with more than 40% of the market and the only real operator working in the central, southern and Irish North Sea, building 26 ships from 2006-2017.

“Offshore wind is not necessarily a transition for us. It is about growth. Our traditional business in the oil and gas sector continues to go strong and certain recent developments towards UK energy security probably improve the outlook in oil and gas for the medium to longer term.

“We are in a great position in that there is increased investment in UK North Sea oil and gas and increased pace of investment in offshore wind. We are servicing two growth markets now. It is a great place to be in business.”

Fraser Dobbie, North Star chief strategy officer - Credit: North Star

Growing into the quick-evolving offshore renewables market was “speaking for itself” with the win of the highly-competitive Dogger Bank tender process, he said.

“For us, Dogger Bank is just the start. We have taken on a significant amount of equity investment in the last year, and with that comes a huge ambition to grow the business in the SOV market in the UK and in Europe. To do that we need to build more ships and have many more clients to do that with.

“What we also have is an offshore wind industry that is gathering even more pace which is creating an incremental demand for offshore activity, so it’s a fantastic situation to be in as an offshore services company.”

He added: “We have one of the biggest infrastructure investors in the world behind us. Partners Group has $126bn under management. We have access to the funding required to build ships, we have the capability to manage these ships and we have the leading capability in the UK to operate reliably, so we are confident about our ability to secure a significant proportion of that growth.”

Using the local supply chain is important for Aberdeen-headquartered North Star, which acquired Lowestoft-based offshore safety company Boston Putford three years ago – a “respected long-term name.”

Now integrated, the operations are North Star’s northern and southern fleets, with Lowestoft, earmarked for growth as Associated British Ports Lowestoft quayside expansion takes shape.

North Star’s new service operation vessels are designed as efficient, comfortable and safe offshore logistics hub, with flexible space for drones and ROVs and any client specification - Credit: North Star

“Massive opportunity awaits, with the pipeline of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone and ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia Hub a core focus,” Fraser said.

“The key thing about SOV operations is efficiency. So, you need to have efficient warehousing, lay down areas and a logistical flow that works because you will have vessels coming in and out of the same port on a very predictable basis every two weeks. Everything in offshore wind is about repeatability.

“You are performing very similar operations over and over again and the idea is to save time by doing that more efficiently, by having infrastructure that surrounds the operation designed to work as efficiently as possible. That is what ABP is trying to do.”

While its SOVs are being built in Vietnam, North Star chose Great Yarmouth-based Alicat Workboats for the £4 million contract for four new Chartwell Marine-designed daughter craft for its new renewables fleet in a tender process run exclusively for UK boat builders.

“We always ask: ’If we are not going to the UK, why not?’,” Fraser said. “This is the first hybrid daughter craft built in the UK marketplace. The UK element to the Capex is unique. We are proud of that.

“For smaller vessels, UK boat yards are well placed and have good track records. We were really impressed with the team at Alicat.”

With a core function as an offshore logistics hub, SOVs need flexibility for client needs, with integration of the best technologies.

“These vessels are going to be utilised 100% of the time for their primary function of providing access to turbines for personnel and equipment.

“We have to make sure we have space for drones and ROVs, but we wouldn’t expect to be using them a significant proportion of time. What is important on an SOV is that you have a core operation that is extremely efficient, very comfortable, and provides a safe environment for the technicians.”

Automation investment is also improving efficiency, he said.

“If you can cut the time from accessing turbine A and turbine B, that time saved is value for our clients.”

With a commercial strategy built around being technologically superior to competition, North Star’s business development team engages with the supply chain as much as with clients, to be most up to date with technologies available.

Both oil and gas and renewables vessels will be serviced and maintained by the same teams.

“Our CEO says: ‘we are building in, not bolting on’.

“It is not about development of a new team to provide a new service to the marketplace. It is about using the expertise and experience we already have to offer to a new growth market.

“For the crew, we have developed a skills matrix that looks at the tickets required for an SOV versus the tickets our crew members already have for ERRVs and looking at programmes for transitioning people across. That gives us flexibility across the fleet when it comes to crewing.”

Renewables director Andrew Duncan was brought in with his background of offshore wind installation and marine expertise to train the team.

“Andrew’s experience is key to howwe design our vessels, how to design our service, and how we build our tender packs, and relationships are key to how to get the message across to a new client base.”

A ‘client’s eye view’ was brought in by Steve Myers, SOV operations director, who worked in offshore wind farm operations and maintenance for turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE).

“He has effectively sat in our clients’ seat,” Fraser said. “He is building procedures and integrated management systems to make sure that as soon as a North Star vessel is on the water it is operating as it should from day one.”

Reputation is key in any business. Fraser believes that its fourth renewables vessel speaks volumes for the North Star name.

“We won our first three vessels in a very competitive tender process and then, six months later, we managed to secure the fourth vessel off market, and I think that’s clear evidence of the confidence Equinor has in us and our ability to deliver, having worked with us for six months.”

North Star’s continued work with some of its first oil and gas clients four decades ago is testament to its reliability, Fraser said.

“We have never left a client unattended and unsupported,” he said. “Your asset becomes the most important asset in the field. We are the means of access for technicians to get to the turbines and do maintenance activities. Reliability is key.”