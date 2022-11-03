OPINION: Norfolk and Suffolk play a 'pivotal role' in UK low-carbon energy

The East Coast offers great opportunities from wind farms being developed in the North Sea, such as ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE North and East Anglia TWO - Credit: chpv.co.uk

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, puts Norfolk and Suffolk front and centre of UK low carbon energy production.

Energy can rarely have been on the minds of so many people in the UK as it has over the past few weeks. Concern over soaring bills as we head towards winter has dominated headlines and caused anxiety among householders and businesses alike. And, of course, the political agenda.

The immediate focus is on capping bills so people can afford to heat their homes and companies can avoid passing increased costs on to their customers.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP - Credit: New Anglia LEP

We also need to ensure we produce sufficient energy to prevent us being in the same situation in future years. In this regard, I see Norfolk and Suffolk playing a pivotal role and one which will contribute significantly to achieving our ambitions for clean growth and economic prosperity.

In total, 54pc of the UK’s consented offshore wind is off the East Coast and there are great opportunities from wind farms being developed in the North Sea, not least from Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas and Vanguard projects and ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE North and East Anglia TWO.

As well as supporting the government’s plans for 40GW of offshore wind by 2030, these and other developments represent an important opportunity to bring new businesses and jobs to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

We know we need to invest in new facilities at the ports to make this happen to support the construction of these new wind farms – and also to manage their operation for years to come.

The new Operations and Maintenance Campus for Great Yarmouth has taken a major step forward after Tilbury Douglas was awarded the construction contract. This will provide new berths for offshore windfarm vessels and land for new offices and warehouses.

Meanwhile, the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF) being developed by Associated British Ports will bring huge upgrades to marine facilities at the town’s Outer Harbour, creating key capabilities to support the country’s journey towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Offshore wind projects will see the private sector pumps tens of billions of pounds into the UK economy in the next few years, much of it into our region, and some of the biggest construction and nuclear firms have pledged to invest £4.4bn into the East of England, including £2bn into Suffolk, as part of the new Sizewell C plant.

GENERATE – the region’s energy partnership – has forecast the area is on course to provide the “lion’s share” of UK low carbon energy by 2035, powering two thirds of UK homes. And as we remain the only part of England to cover the entire energy mix, I believe we are

well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities ahead and secure jobs, investment and clean growth.