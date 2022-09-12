OPINION: Sizewell C offers ‘once in a generation opportunity for the region’

Once operational, Sizewell C will avoid around nine million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year - Credit: Sizewell C

Following the news that Sizewell C was given the green light by the Government at the end of July, Julia Pyke, director of financing and economic regulation, reflects on this important milestone and the benefits that the nuclear power station will bring to the region.

Sizewell C, the new power station planned for Suffolk, is set to become one of the UK’s biggest net zero infrastructure projects, supplying reliable low carbon electricity to around six million homes. By displacing fossil fuel electricity, it will avoid around nine million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

Julia Pyke, director of financing and economic regulation at Sizewell C - Credit: Sizewell C

Planning approval

The project moved a step closer to starting construction after the Government gave planning consent for the new power station in July.

The Development Consent Order application was submitted in May 2020 and sets out the range of measures the project will take to mitigate the effects of construction and maximise the benefits for local communities.

More than one thousand interested parties and statutory consultees gave evidence during the public examination, which ran from April to October last year.

Planning consent is the biggest milestone so far in the approval process for Sizewell C. It follows four rounds of public consultation which began in 2012 and involved more than 10,000 East Suffolk residents.

Thank you, Suffolk

I would like to thank the thousands of people in East Suffolk who contributed to our consultation sessions and the public examination.

The input of residents, local authorities, environmental groups and many others has helped us to improve our plans. We will continue to work closely with them to make sure we minimise the impacts of construction and maximise the huge opportunities for the area.

Sizewell C will do the power of good for the region

Sizewell C will be good for the region, creating thousands of opportunities for local people and businesses. It will boost local biodiversity and leave a legacy Suffolk can be proud of.

We are working with local colleges to ensure the skills are in place for those who want to work with us. There will be 1,500 apprenticeships and 7,900 jobs at peak construction with at least a third of the workforce coming from the local area.

What’s next?

Negotiations with the Government on raising funds for the project are continuing and a Financial Investment Decision is expected in 2023. The Government announced that Sizewell C could be eligible for funding using the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) scheme which will drive down the cost of the project to consumers.

Let’s work together

Sizewell C will give a big boost to jobs and skills in nuclear supply chain companies across the country. It will strengthen the UK’s energy security and play a key role in our fight against climate change.

Planning approval brings us closer to delivering the huge benefits of this project to Suffolk and to the UK. Our work with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce on the local supply chain shows us that we have the expertise here in Suffolk to help deliver this once in a generation opportunity for the region.