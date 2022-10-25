Promotion

Sara Rushworth, marketing manager at GENERATE, explores the infrastructure projects that are essential to energy sector success in the East of England.

GENERATE understands the huge investment opportunity that the energy sector can bring to the East of England. Its role is to ensure that local businesses and those looking to move into the area have the support and space to succeed.

The GENERATE partners are committed to supporting the growth and development of energy businesses in the region through the investment and development of bespoke energy sites where businesses of all sizes can start their journey, expand, transition and grow.

The region has a proven track record, with OrbisEnergy being a great example of success. Owned by Suffolk County Council and operated by Vertas, OrbisEnergy is a premier location for ambitious companies looking to harness the massive opportunities in clean energy technologies.

Providing not only first-class office accommodation, meeting rooms and conference facilities, OrbisEnergy also offers tenants, visitors and investors access to an unrivalled clean energy business network.

Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth also benefit from a number of industrial and commercial clusters located in and around the towns, including South Lowestoft Industrial Estate. A bustling hub of energy supply chain activity, the estate includes the recently redeveloped Phoenix Enterprise Park, which provided an additional 17 business units to the estate, and options for further commercial development in the town to meet the sectors growing demand are under discussion.

Great Yarmouth Energy Park is a 50-acre site in South Denes, a prime site near the river port and the deep-water harbour. Suitable for energy and port-related industries, a range of sites for design and build opportunities are available on a freehold or leasehold basis.

Great Yarmouth Energy Park is a 50-acre site in South Denes suitable for energy and port-related industries - Credit: Great Yarmouth Energy Park

Beacon Park is a leading business location, with excellent road access to the A47 through Norfolk, providing high-quality office and industrial/warehouse premises with opportunities for bespoke design and build and land sales.

The GENERATE partners across Norfolk and Suffolk recognise the increasing demand within the sector in the coming years and are actively working with the industry to create new bespoke developments to meet these future needs.

In Great Yarmouth, work is underway to redevelop industrial land close to the port to create a new offshore energy Operations & Maintenance Campus, specifically designed for companies engaged in wind farm development

and operations.

During the initial development phase, conversations have been had with energy businesses interested in locating their facilities within this flagship project. It’s an opportunity to influence how the area is developed, with both bespoke design and build packages and standardised accommodation units available, giving businesses looking to locate in the

East of England a range of attractive options to consider.

In addition, Great Yarmouth Borough Council is leading the delivery of a business incubator providing shared workspace and innovation facilities for small to medium sized enterprises (SME) and start-up businesses in the energy industry.

The facility will provide the space to co-locate and work with similar organisations with affordable, adaptable and flexible workspaces, enabling knowledge sharing and business collaboration. Phase 1 is to be completed by March 2025.

Proserv’s Great Yarmouth headquarters at Beacon Park is one of the largest commercial buildings in terms of floor space ever constructed in the borough - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council / Proserv

Further down the coast in Lowestoft, PowerPark, located immediately to the north of the port of Lowestoft, has also been designated as a location for clean energy businesses, building upon the success of existing operators and supply chain companies resident in the area.

The park will be a catalyst to boost employment, attracting high-profile businesses to Lowestoft and skilled roles to the local area.

Business confidence is already high in PowerPark, home to a number of offshore wind developers and operators, including SSE/RWEs’ Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm base and ScottishPower Renewables’ £25 million East Anglia ONE O&M base.

To support businesses to invest in Lowestoft, a high-quality scheme comprising 14 flexible units ranging from 34m2 to 223m2 is coming to Newcombe Road in the heart of the PowerPark.

The investment by East Suffolk Council will include units with office, warehousing and workshop space with 5m eaves

and allocated on-site parking. The development offers easy access to the Port of Lowestoft, OrbisEnergy and East Coast College’s Energy Skills Centre, and will benefit from ultra-fast broadband.

This complements the work of Associated British Ports (ABP), which has a five-year plan to develop the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF), involving an initial £25 million investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure to support the offshore energy industry.

From 2024, LEEF East will create a step change in marine capability and capacity for offshore wind customers, with three new deep-water berths spanning over 360m, additional crew transfer vessel (CTV) berthing capacity and eight acres of hinterland.

LEEF East is ideally positioned to support Lowestoft’s existing customers and future offshore wind projects with O&M and construction support activities.

The councils are also committed to supporting business growth through the provision of valuable infrastructure

to improve transport links. Lowestoft’s iconic Gull Wing bridge and Great Yarmouth’s Third River Crossing, both opening in 2023, will be much-needed third crossings over the town’s Lake Lothing and River Yare respectively, showcasing this commitment.

