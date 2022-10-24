Promotion

It’s safe to say that satellite technology has come a long way since the AST Group was established 30 years ago.

“At that time, satellite communications were relatively new, unknown and difficult to use,” said Andrew Peters, CEO of the Great Yarmouth-based company, which specialises in both land and maritime satellite communications solutions worldwide. “But for those working in remote locations, especially in far-flung territories and at sea, it was a necessary service.”

AST’s services are critical for companies operating in offshore industries such as oil and gas or renewable energy, where having reliable connectivity with an onshore base could be lifesaving. This is also the case for any customers with sea vessels.

“Although the maritime industry might seem relatively forward-thinking in its use of satellite technology, it was actually more conservative 30 years ago,” Andrew added. “The primary driver for satellite communications was simply to ensure that shore-based operating staff knew the location of their vessels.

“As satellite technology has advanced during that time, digitalization and the advent of a fourth industrial age have driven a truly disruptive transformation within the maritime industry. Implementing digital innovation and a data-driven approach has helped deliver greater operational efficiency, enhanced crew welfare and driven significant cost savings.”

Radio surveyor Stig Harbak makes the world's first call with an Iridium GMDSS terminal – installed by the AST Group – in Haugesund, Norway - Credit: AST Group



Since 1992, AST has been able to move with the times, as technology has evolved and the industry's expectations have increased. Whilst initially providing hardware and airtime solutions from partners such as Inmarsat and Iridium, AST’s close understanding of evolving customer needs has seen it broaden its capabilities to provide software solutions as part of its service.

“Our customers are increasingly requiring a wider range of services,” said Andrew. “From integration of radio and satellite comms to internet of things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions to support remote sensors and data analysis, alerting and asset management.

“For example, we have developed bespoke solutions for clients in the North Sea, ranging from the implementation and monitoring of 100 temporary power gensets across offshore wind turbines to influencing skipper behaviour on board crew transport vessels to reduce fuel expense by 25% using our engine management software.”

AST’s global expertise means it is well placed to support partners across the world.

As a chosen partner for a leading energy company in Australia, AST supported mission-critical power supply to the Northern Territory by providing telemetry and remote connectivity solutions for offshore gas field production.

The solutions offered real-time access to data, enabling the operations team and engineers to maintain and monitor the wellhead efficiently from a distance, but also receive instant alerts and react should the need occur. They also reduced the need for physical deployment of both engineers and vessels, resulting in reduced costs, greater visibility and operational efficiency.

“Whilst we already offer telemetry and asset management in our software portfolio, our customers also want other added-value, data-based services,” he added. “So, we are developing a single integrated platform to enhance their operations and help with improved efficiency, leading to cost savings, in such areas as planned maintenance and energy usage.

“We are spending focussed time with new and existing customers to ensure what we are developing is meeting their aspirations. These conversations are essential to our future and will continue alongside the development of our software solutions, opening up significant opportunities for us in the land and maritime markets.”

The AST Group's new software developer apprentices. Left to right: Ben Randell, Kyle Hughes, Ylfa Jensdottir, Holly Bishop - Credit: AST Group



Over the past 30 years, AST has established offices in Norwich, Southampton, continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Ecuador and the USA – employing approximately 180 people worldwide.

Growing the software side of the business is central to the company’s ambitious growth strategy, with the AST team targeting £25m in software revenue within the next five years. “We think we can probably do that slightly quicker,” Andrew said. “To fulfil our ambitious plan, we need to continue to recruit motivated people with a wide variety of skills.”

The company plans to increase headcount by 60% in the next five years, while continuing to invest in training and development.

“Four of AST’s newest recruits have joined on apprenticeship schemes,” said Louise Hawkins, chief HR officer. “They will receive training in software development and satellite technology, highlighting AST’s commitment to recruit, develop and retain local talent.

“The other part of our growth strategy is partnering with software houses that understand our need for bespoke solutions,” she added. “They create the solutions; then they train our people. Knowledge transfer is essential for any business, particularly one like ours which is dealing with cutting-edge technology within a fast-changing environment.”

AST is also expanding its infrastructure to support the development of the software division and lay the foundations for an exciting future.

“We're building this business for longevity,” said Andrew. “That means that by years three, five and beyond, we'll be bigger in terms of profit and revenue – and certainly bigger in terms of staff numbers and our global footprint.

“The future of space-based communications solutions is entering a new and exciting phase, and AST will continue to be at the forefront.”



Wherever you are, whatever your remote connectivity requirements, AST has a solution. To enquire about any of the company’s services, email info@theastgroup.com or call 01493 440 011. For more information about the AST Group, visit www.theastgroup.com