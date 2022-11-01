Promotion

Fristads' new GSTP environmentally-declared, high-visibility collection is made with full four-way stretch from bio-based and recycled materials - Credit: Fristads

Workwear manufacturer Fristads has delivered its promise to launch two environmentally-declared, high-visibility collections during 2022.

The first one, Fristads’ GPLU collection, was launched in January and has been received very well by customers. While the Fristads GPLU collection is made of organic cotton and polyester from recycled PET bottles, the new Fristads GSTP collection is made with full four-way stretch from bio-based and recycled materials.

“It is great to be able to launch two environmentally-declared, high-visibility collections in the same year,” said Rob Freeman, Fristads’ UK and Ireland sales manager. “These are the most comprehensive sustainably-produced collections in Fristads’ range so far.”

The Fristads Green High Visibility collections consist of a wide range of garments making it possible for professional workers within utilities, building and construction, transport, marine and logistics to dress from top to toe in high visibility garments with lower environmental impact – without compromising on safety or quality.

Fristads' new GSTP environmentally-declared, high-visibility collection is made with full four-way stretch from bio-based and recycled materials - Credit: Fristads

Leading the way in sustainability

Fristads has a long-term goal to lead the workwear industry when it comes to sustainability, and broke new ground when it launched the world’s first environmentally-declared clothing collection, Fristads Green, in 2019. All Fristads Green products have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), showing the garment’s total impact on the environment, from construction and material choices to waste and transports.

“I’m proud of the fact that we are the first company that can offer more sustainable workwear to this large and important group of professional users, and that we continue to work with such a transparent tool as the EPD, showing the garments’ total impact on the environment,” said Anders Hülse, managing director at Fristads. “Good work clothes should protect people, but not at unnecessary expense of the environment.”

This is the fourth Fristads Green collection to be released. Since the launch of the first environmentally-declared collection for craftsmen, the Fristads Green concept has been expanded to include garments for service and industry as well as outer garments. The plan is to offer environmentally-declared Fristads Green garments in all product segments.

Fristads is the only workwear brand that can calculate the actual environmental savings in energy and water consumption for its garments with EPD certification. The company's GREEN Calculator can allow the user to work out their savings and record this as an action towards carbon reduction targets in their business.

For more information check out the calculator at www.fristads.com/en-gb/fristads-green-calculator