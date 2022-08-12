With growing opportunity, investment and urgency across the offshore wind sector, this is a time for action.

Floating offshore wind is a particularly exciting area right now, especially with the new 5GW target for 2030 set out in the Government’s recent Energy Security Strategy. It’s now time for the industry to deliver and this means upscaling projects, accelerating development of new sites and investing for expansion.

The global floating offshore market is already growing rapidly, and the 15GW of ScotWind projects is forging a highly-competitive sector ready to scale up. Though there are many lessons to be learnt and ideas to be applied from other offshore sectors, our ambitions for floating wind mean building an entirely new industry in the UK.

The Floating Offshore Wind (FOW) Conference and Exhibition 2022 (FOW22), which takes place from October 12 -13 at P&J Live, Aberdeen, is the ideal place to get up-to-date with the latest news, plans, innovations and opportunities in the industry.

Garth Halliday, commercial director of events for RenewableUK, said: “This is a really exciting time for floating offshore wind, with increased targets and greater hope for the sector to contribute to UK and global net zero targets. There is much potential in the industry and it is our job now to capitalise on that by working with organisations across the sector and around the world to deliver on even the greatest ambitions.

"FOW22 will be a great place to connect with everyone from stakeholders to Government ministers, contractors, developers, project designers, planners, innovators and global press. Anyone who’s anyone in floating offshore wind will be there – you should be too!”

Last year's Floating Offshore Wind event - Credit: RenewableUK

Introducing Floating Offshore Wind 2022

FOW22 will be presented by RenewableUK and Scottish Renewables, ensuring an industry-led programme that offers highly relevant and useful insights for your business. The event will focus on key areas important to the sector right now, including the supply chain, infrastructure investment, CfD auction rounds, grid and consenting.

There will also be discussions around the technical challenges faced as the market looks to substantially increase industrial capacity, such as substructure manufacturing and moorings.

New for 2022

Supporting the conference this year will be an exhibition theatre, which is devoted to the newest ideas, solutions and technologies that are driving progress in the floating wind industry. This will be the perfect pitstop for anyone looking to engage further with the wider sector and to be inspired as we look to the future of floating offshore wind.

Spotlight on the programme

The full programme for FOW22 offers various opportunities for attendees to gain valuable market insight and business intelligence from experts across a range of fields. There will be two main conference streams to offer maximum choice and flexibility, enabling individuals to tailor their experience according to their own job area, goals and interests.

Sessions will explore the co-existence of floating wind farms with fisheries and discuss other environmental interactions too. There will be conversations about how to optimise operations and maintenance of sites for smarter processes and longer life of equipment, and the role of supply chain companies in supporting the growth of floating wind.

Panel discussions will give attendees the chance to hear several perspectives and get involved with the conversations, with sessions about floating wind opportunities in the Celtic Sea, different mooring systems, and ports and harbours. There will also be sessions looking into green hydrogen and how this may broaden the scope for floating wind, and the opportunity to learn from projects and market structures implemented around the globe.

Supported by industry partners

Delivering an event so dedicated to floating offshore wind requires input from a range of organisations – and FOW22 is grateful for all of their support. In addition to exhibitors, the organisers would like to extend a massive thank you to all the FOW22 event partners: Shell, RWE Renewables, Ørsted, ScottishPower Renewables, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, The Crown Estate Scotland and Equinor.

FOW22 highlights

Organised by RenewableUK and Scottish Renewables

Over 1,000 attendees

80 exhibitors

The world’s largest dedicated floating wind event

International attendance

Two conference streams, one exhibition theatre

Co-located with Cables 2022 event

Event details

FOW22 takes place from October 12 -13 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Register at https://events.renewableuk.com/fow22-registration

#Floatingwind22

Floating Offshore Wind 2022 will take place from October 12-13. - Credit: RenewableUK



