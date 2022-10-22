Working with meaning: Equinor's skills development strategy

Promotion

As part of its skills development programme, Equinor has a presence at career events and offers a two-year corporate graduate programme. Pictured: Nardia Woodland, senior engineer (O&M) - Credit: Susan Falch-Lovesey / Equinor

With 20,000 dedicated colleagues in more than 30 countries working to transform natural resources into essential energy for 170 million people worldwide, Equinor is building the diverse workforce of the future.

The company’s skills and employment strategy and community support initiatives are designed to maximise career opportunities for people in the East of England and beyond.

Equinor is an energy company with a “very strong heart”, in the words of Norfolk and East of England stakeholder manager Susan Falch-Lovesey. “It’s not easy knowing where to start your career,

so mentoring and support go a long way.”

Equinor Norfolk and East of England stakeholder manager Susan Falch-Lovesey - Credit: Julian Claxton

Equinor has implemented a unified career framework that helps to attract, develop and support the workforce of tomorrow.

First, it offers early inspiration at primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges and institutions offering STEM subjects, to motivate young people and make them aware of the opportunities presented by a career in the energy sector.

Since 2008, the Dudgeon Community Fund has enabled school projects like practical workshops and renewable energy days where students can learn about engineering, as well as coordination hubs in collaboration with Cambridge Science Centre and the John Innes Centre.

Second, it introduces talent to the energy industry through work experience placements, apprenticeships and internships. It achieves this by partnering with local academic institutions like East Coast College, East Norfolk Sixth Form as well as The Ogden Trust.

“We’re collaborating with East Coast College to attract a cohort of level four (L4) project manager apprentices because we know that there’s a skills gap in this area,” says Susan.

In September 2022, Equinor launched an Apprenticeship Levy Transfer, which will focus on the local supply chain catchment for Sheringham Shoal, Dudgeon and Dogger Bank wind farms to help businesses offer sustainable apprenticeship programmes and training opportunities.

“This will enable the upskilling of people within their own business, while also developing relationships between Equinor and local companies,” says Susan. “We hope this will be a model that will be especially useful for SMEs.”

Third, longer-term job opportunities to progress include a two-year corporate graduate programme, which accepts 130 new graduates annually. Equinor also facilitates weekly one-to-one career discussions, as well as hosting and attending industry events.

Fourth, it is important to aid transition into renewable energy roles – whether coming from oil and gas, the armed forces or any other industry.

“The industry needs to work together with our supply chain to build capacity for young people and those transitioning into the industry,” Susan says. “There’s such a diversity of jobs – onshore, offshore, technical, professional, international – and they’re well paid.”

And fifth, Equinor offers continuous professional development to ensure a rewarding career in the energy sector while addressing global sustainability challenges like the climate emergency,

the energy crisis and inequality through energy transition.

Susan says: “The challenges we face mean we need more people with different mindsets and backgrounds working closely to solve problems and develop innovative solutions.”

With such a diverse variety of roles, a career in the energy sector is more exciting than ever.

“There’s something for everybody,” Susan says. “You’re earning a living, while making a positive impact in the world as well. I think that’s what young people want now. They’re not contented just going to work. They want meaningful work.

“That’s why I’m proud to work for Equinor.”

For more information, please visit www.equinor.com/careers