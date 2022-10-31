Promotion

Rachel Bunn, director of commercial, projects and community at East Coast College, looks at the measures required to meet future skills needs.

Skills are regularly talked about and have sometimes seemed like a washing machine cycle on spin, with no easy solution to the diversity of problems.

Educational providers have seen considerable changes such as funding methodology and qualification reforms as well as changes in the wider society. A college is a provider of skills with the aim of supporting routes into employment, but there’s a fundamental shift to focus on a model that just relies on a qualification outcome.

The skills landscape has evolved to ensure that knowledge, skills and behaviours are embedded in learning.

Rachel Bunn, director of commercial, projects and community at East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

Validate and shape

Quality of the product will depend on the learning experience as well as how it has been enhanced through employer engagement. Work experience adds value, not only by supporting awareness of the sector, but by supporting students to become aware of the company itself.

This is important for those who are yet to formalise their next steps. The employer is critical in shaping and inspiring young minds, and can help shape their career choices.

East Coast College is working with employers through curriculum validation work to ensure content, delivery and additionality meets need.

Inspire and hook them

Where pre-16 work is under developed, young people get lost as future employees. Welding tends to be overlooked as a career and is either merged into general engineering or the majority of students have family or friends within the industry.

We need to consider how to minimise skills shortages and prevent the skills crisis that is looming in the energy sector.

A skills pipeline

The college is also overlooked for recruitment. If training is validated by the sector, then college courses should be seen as “pre-employment”, making us the first port of call with recruitment needs.

Research shows that the better the quality and strength of the engagement with potential employees, the more likely of recruitment and retention. Students will value the company and see a career within it.

Training post recruitment is also critical. Salary will always form a key part of recruitment; however, an employer needs to question what else it can offer.

To meet the skills need, collaboration is key. Without qualified and experienced staff, there is a risk that East Coast College cannot deliver the courses our region needs.

So instead of relying on the usual job adverts, we’re looking at things differently. In some sectors there will be people considering the wind down to part time, as well as companies who may have quieter periods.

For those in planning supply chain work, the social values and community piece is becoming critical in decision making. The college cannot provide a complete solution, but collectively we can strengthen the future skills landscape.