East Coast College works with awarding bodies to deliver training and qualifications, as well as local and regional employers to support additionality for the learning experience

Rachel Bunn, director of commercial, projects and community at East Coast College, discusses the importance of future-proofing skills.

An individual, a team or a company never want to hear the word "fail". If we had a crystal ball as an employer, we would want to see growth, security and opportunity, and these are the exact things a college wants to provide.

In today’s challenging world, we need to think outside the box to ensure we collectively reduce the current and future skills shortages. This can be seen as a complicated web of needs and wishes, but education has moved away from the focus of qualification delivery to a more holistic model of outputs, to one of ensuring that every opportunity is provided for the young person/adult to progress into employment or further studies.

Rachel Bunn, director of commercial, projects and community at East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

The government is piloting Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) to meet local skills needs and ensure that young people, as well as adults, transitioning across sectors can be supported to continue their learning and employment.

One key aspect is putting employers at the heart of post-16 skills. The college works with awarding bodies to deliver training and qualifications; however, we know the energy sector changes on a daily basis. It’s therefore critical that educational providers work with local and regional employers to support additionality for the learning experience.

The college is part of an exciting ESF project in co-designing New Anglia Technical Curriculum, which supports a member of staff to work with employers to test and challenge delivery content as well as shape new sessions and student opportunities to get close to the industry and raise aspirations. The impact of the pandemic on career aspiration and STEM activities has never been so critical. We are in a position where career choices are made without knowledge and understanding.

What we also must not forget is the wealth of current skills within other sectors, or those not yet known within the sector. The UK economy and jobs market has changed since lockdown and will continue to see changes, growth and innovation. In the east, there has never been such a great opportunity to consider a career in the energy sector, with the consent for Sizewell C as well as the growth in offshore wind, solar and domestic clean energy.

We must also not forget the transferability of adult skills. The college is working with ECITB on a transition for armed forces leavers as well as a new entrant programme to fast-track progression into defined job roles.

There will always be the challenge of recruitment and retention, but we need to be open to opportunity and possibility. Think about sharing staff across sectors and companies when there are critical and low points with work, the mobilisation of apprentices across employers or the sharing of experienced staff to training providers on a secondment.

If you are serious about social values and future-proofing skills, and want to be part of innovative ways of rethinking skills and recruitment, get in touch with East Coast College - r.bunn@eastcoast.ac.uk