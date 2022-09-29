Decom Live event aims to promote thriving Southern North Sea energy sector

Next week, Decom North Sea (DNS) will hold the third in its series of ‘Decom Live’ events, due to take place on Wednesday, October 5 in Great Yarmouth.

Held in partnership with Liberty International, Peterson and EMR, and in association with the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR), Decom Live @ Great Yarmouth will be a quayside event, designed to let visitors get up close to equipment and engage with the exhibitors in attendance.

In addition, a programme of speakers will focus on current and upcoming late life and decommissioning projects, with contributions from operators, as well as the North Sea Transition Authority and GENERATE, the inward investment leads for Norfolk and Suffolk. Members of the supply chain active within the sector will also be sharing their insight.

Topics being discussed are set to cover the spectrum of late life and decommissioning challenges in oil and gas, as well related issues in nuclear, fixed and floating wind – and related topics surrounding the energy transition, such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, the skills transfer and asset repurposing.

Decom North Sea CEO, Sam Long, said: “The late-life and decommissioning sector supply chain is key for activity and growth for Great Yarmouth’s Southern North Sea hub and easily accessible and cost-effective events such as Decom Live are critically important to its sustainability.

“The Southern North Sea is a thriving base, home to many Decom North Sea members, and we are pleased to be active in the region once again. With the support of Liberty International, Peterson and EMR, we’ve created an event which will bring the local sector up to speed with operator developments and cross-sector opportunities today and in the future."

The Decom Live event will take place at Great Yarmouth Decommissioning Facility, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, October 5, from 9am-4pm. For further information and to book, visit www.decomnorthsea.com/events