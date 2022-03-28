Future 50: Electric vehicle charging experts embark on recruitment drive

Insight Energy, an Ipswich-based installer of electric vehicle charging points, is expanding its team amid growing demand for its services.

The company, founded in March 2021, has appointed Gary Gibson as technical director, as it looks to build a team for the future. Mr Gibson has over 15 years’ industry experience and will become joint shareholder with co-founder and managing director Kristian Day. He previously worked as a subcontractor for the company.

“Gary brings a wealth of experience and passion to the business, and will lead the installation team as we continue to grow,” said Mr Day. “Customer feedback has been humbling right from the start, and if you spend any amount of time with Gary you’ll see his passion shine through. This makes his decision to join very exciting for us all.”

“It’s my role to ensure we deliver exceptional customer service and high-quality installations, as well as grow our team for the future,” said Mr Gibson. “Manufacturers are developing new and innovative products regularly, which is really exciting for us as a team.”

Insight Energy has also appointed Tom Doyle as EV installations manager. Mr Doyle will be working closely with Jack Catchpool, who recently joined the company following a successful apprenticeship via the government’s Kickstart Scheme.

Since July 2021, Insight Energy has completed more than 260 EV charging-point installations for domestic and commercial clients across the East of England, and now has the team to deliver more than 750 in 2022.

Kristian Day, co-founder and managing director of Insight Energy - Credit: Mark Coventry



Projected sales are set to hit £890,000 in the coming financial year – and this will be supported by a UK-wide network of subcontractors, allowing Insight Energy to assist national fleets that are planning to make the transition to EV. “We have a number of partners located across the UK to help support national rollouts,” said Mr Day. “Whether it’s in Cornwall, Glasgow, London or the south coast, we work with these trusted partners to fulfil customers’ requirements.”



Earlier this year, the company announced a new partnership with Marriott Motor Group, which represents top automotive brands including Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda, Renault and Dacia across East Anglia. “We have partnered with Marriott Motor Group as they also believe in exceptional customer service based on core values such as personal relationships, expertise and honesty,” said Mr Day. “It’s an exciting partnership that will help make the transition to EV ownership as seamless as possible.”

Insight Energy is also working with renewable energy firm Octopus Energy on its innovative Powerloop technology, which takes green energy during the night and stores it in the battery of a Nissan LEAF. “Using a bi-directional charger, the Nissan LEAF connects back into your home to provide your house with energy during peak times when energy demand is at its highest,” Mr Day explained.

A further partnership has seen Insight Energy join the Elite partner programme for Easee, a leading Norwegian manufacturer of EV charging points. “They’re like the iPhone of EV chargers”,” said Mr Day. “They're technically advanced and aesthetically good-looking.” As one of only 12 partners in the UK, Insight Energy manages any enquiries and installations for Easee across the eastern region.

Mr Day believes the company’s expertise and customer-first approach will help it build on an impressive first year and support the UK’s net-zero ambitions. “We’re customer-focused and offer a holistic approach to EV infrastructure for both domestic and commercial clients,” he concluded.

Insight Energy is looking to grow its team further and would like to meet ambitious individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in the renewable sector.

Find out more at www.insightenergy.uk