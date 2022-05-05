Promotion

If you are interested in apprenticeships as a way of growing or upskilling your business but don’t know where to start, the INSIGHT Apprentice scheme from Apprenticeships Norfolk is here to help.

Apprenticeships provide industry specific training designed by employers for employers. Available to new and existing staff of all ages (age 16+) and with government subsidies of up to 100pc of training costs, they are a cost-effective way to gain specific skills development relevant to your organisation and enhance productivity within your workforce.

If you think that you and your colleagues would benefit from more in-depth help and support to implement apprenticeships in your business, the free and impartial INSIGHT Apprentice scheme could be just what you need.

Many Norfolk-based businesses with less than 250 employees can benefit. The project is focussing on helping organisations which work in advanced engineering and manufacturing, agri-tech, clean energy and digital/ICT sectors, plus voluntary organisations and the social economy.

If you have diversified or grown your business and need help with retraining or recruiting staff due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project can also support you, regardless of industry sector.

Businesses that are accepted onto the scheme receive the support of a locally-based business development officer who walks you through the entire apprenticeships process.

The development officer will help you to identify your apprenticeship requirements and find the right apprenticeship programme to suit your business. They’ll save you time by working with all the different training providers/colleges to find the best match for your organisation. You’ll also be able to advertise any apprenticeship vacancy for free. In addition, the team will help you to access apprenticeship funding, grants and support services.

Support from INSIGHT Apprentice costs you nothing and could help you to upskill existing staff, or grow your business by hiring someone who will bring new knowledge and skills to your team.

Digital and ICT is a huge industry in Norfolk. There are a large number of apprenticeships available locally to support this ever-growing business requirement, from data technicians and analysts to digital marketers, and including artificial intelligence data specialists, software developers, cyber security technologists and intrusion analysts. In the last six months alone, 125 Norfolk apprentices started training in this exciting field of work.

If your business works in Norfolk’s essential agricultural and farming industry, apprenticeships are available in general farm work, for technicians in livestock, poultry and crops, land-based service engineering and for professionals in agriculture, horticulture and animal care.

It’s worth bearing in mind that apprenticeships can often start at any time of year so there’s no time like the present to find out if an apprenticeship could work for your business.

The INSIGHT Apprentice project is a collaborative venture between lead partner Norfolk County Council and the College of West Anglia, East Coast College, Steadfast Training, Poultec, City College Norwich and the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce. The project is part-funded by the European Social Fund.

The INSIGHT Apprentice scheme is open until October 2023. More information about the support available can be found at apprenticeshipsnorfolk.org/Insight-apprentice, email insightapprentice@norfolk.gov.uk, or call 0344 800 8024.

