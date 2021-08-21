Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?

Published: 6:00 AM August 21, 2021

This week our reader wants to know how they can manage their estate to reduce the level of inheritance tax their son will pay.

Reader question:

I’m unmarried and have one son. I have in excess of £1.3 million in assets plus a pension that is worth about another £1 million.

I plan to leave most of my wealth to my son, but also want to make a number of sizeable bequests to charities.

How can I keep the size of my estate down to limit the amount of Inheritance Tax that will be due when I die?

You may also want to watch:

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

The first point to make is that you may be able to benefit from two allowances that will give you up to £500,000 of IHT exemption, at current rates, provided you are a homeowner and plan to leave the value of your home to your son.

Secondly, any unspent pension benefits won’t usually count as part of your estate for IHT purposes so can normally be left to your heirs without incurring an IHT liability.

However, it would appear that there may still be a significant IHT liability on your estate when you die. Managing that future liability is possible, with the use of a number of planning measures.

Bequests to charities are exempt from IHT so will reduce your IHT liability. Also, if you leave over ten per cent of your estate to charity, the IHT rate payable on your taxable estate drops from 40 per cent to 36 per cent.

Lifetime gifts are another good way to manage a future IHT liability. Gifts to charities are exempt, whenever they are given, plus there are special annual IHT gift exemptions that allow you to gradually erode the value of your estate.

More sizeable gifts may benefit from a tapered exemption that will result in the gift being IHT-free seven years after it was made.

If you are still working and making pension contributions, it may be worth considering putting larger amounts into your pension, subject to the annual and lifetime allowances for pensions.

There are other planning options, including certain types of investment and the use of trusts.

These are relatively complex and may not be suitable for everyone, so financial advice is important if you want to investigate this further.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice. They assume the 2021/22 tax year and may be subject to change.