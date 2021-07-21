Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant

Published: 1:23 PM July 21, 2021

Alex Clare, winner of Best Chef in the Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2017. Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

A chef whose kitchen was reduced to a blackened wreck at a Norfolk village restaurant is leaving to set up his own foodie firm.

Alex Clare joined the Ingham Swan - run by Dan Smith and Greg Adjemian - eight years ago from school, aged just 16.

The thatched property was wrecked in a fire back in 2017. It was so bad, Mr Clare said at the time items in the fridges had cooked.

Alex Clare with Daniel Smith. Picture: Whoop Digital - Credit: Whoop Digital

A former winner of the Best Chef in the Norfolk Food and Drink Awards, Mr Clare was an integral part of the reopening of the restaurant in March 2019 as head chef under chef patron Mr Smith. He is leaving to set up his own business in Winterton.

Emma Grumbt, from Antingham and Southrepps Primary School, went to Warwick St Social to work alongside chef patron Daniel Smith (right) and chef Alex Clare. Picture: Keiron Tovell - Credit: Archant

He said: "I joined the Ingham Swan at the age of 16, just a boy.. but wow did I have a shock.

"Daniel Smith was my head chef and what an honour to have my first professional kitchen job with such a talent.

"Day by day I got through it, and to be honest to begin with it was somewhat overwhelming, my hair didn’t stay in place, I smelt like fish after every day and I cut every single one of my fingers by the end of week one.

"Not a chance did I think I would make it through week two but...I was stuck on a section to serve food to Dan’s customers in his restaurant. I was honoured. However I’m sure it was more stressful for him."

Mr Smith, who runs the Ingham Swan as well as the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross, with business partner Mr Adjemian, said: "What a journey. I'm sure Alex will smash the next chapter."

Mr Clare is setting up his own firm The Edge in Winterton, launching soon, cooking up culinary delights such as lemon drizzle cake and chocolate brownies.

"I now have the confidence to pursue my own business and I have all of the people I have worked with over the years to thank.



"I was taken under their wing, I’ve been treated like family and I’ve made some of the greatest friends ever. I thank every single customer who has ever eaten with me and supported my whole career.

"Till next time on the stoves, chef."

Chef Daniel Smith / Danny Smith has taken over the Ingham Swan pub. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:EDP NEWS© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010 (01603 772434) - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC















