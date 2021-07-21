News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:23 PM July 21, 2021   
Alex Clare, winner of Best Chef in the Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2017. Picture: Contributed

Alex Clare, winner of Best Chef in the Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2017. Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

A chef whose kitchen was reduced to a blackened wreck at a Norfolk village restaurant is leaving to set up his own foodie firm.

Alex Clare joined the Ingham Swan - run by Dan Smith and Greg Adjemian - eight years ago from school, aged just 16.

The thatched property was wrecked in a fire back in 2017. It was so bad, Mr Clare said at the time items in the fridges had cooked.

Alex Clare with Daniel Smith. Picture: Whoop Digital

Alex Clare with Daniel Smith. Picture: Whoop Digital - Credit: Whoop Digital

A former winner of the Best Chef in the Norfolk Food and Drink Awards, Mr Clare was an integral part of the reopening of the restaurant in March 2019 as head chef under chef patron Mr Smith. He is leaving to set up his own business in Winterton.

Emma Grumbt, from Antingham and Southrepps Primary School, went to Warwick St Social to work alongsi

Emma Grumbt, from Antingham and Southrepps Primary School, went to Warwick St Social to work alongside chef patron Daniel Smith (right) and chef Alex Clare. Picture: Keiron Tovell - Credit: Archant

He said: "I joined the Ingham Swan at the age of 16, just a boy.. but wow did I have a shock.

You may also want to watch:

"Daniel Smith was my head chef and what an honour to have my first professional kitchen job with such a talent.

"Day by day I got through it, and to be honest to begin with it was somewhat overwhelming, my hair didn’t stay in place, I smelt like fish after every day and I cut every single one of my fingers by the end of week one.

Most Read

  1. 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  2. 2 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  3. 3 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  1. 4 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk
  2. 5 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
  3. 6 'Hail the size of broad beans' - Thunderstorms hit parts of Norfolk
  4. 7 Weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections
  7. 10 Elderly people furious as crumbling church wall closure blocks walkway

"Not a chance did I think I would make it through week two but...I was stuck on a section to serve food to Dan’s customers in his restaurant. I was honoured. However I’m sure it was more stressful for him."

Mr Smith, who runs the Ingham Swan as well as the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross, with business partner Mr Adjemian, said: "What a journey. I'm sure Alex will smash the next chapter."

Mr Clare is setting up his own firm The Edge in Winterton, launching soon, cooking up culinary delights such as lemon drizzle cake and chocolate brownies.

"I now have the confidence to pursue my own business and I have all of the people I have worked with over the years to thank.

"I was taken under their wing, I’ve been treated like family and I’ve made some of the greatest friends ever. I thank every single customer who has ever eaten with me and supported my whole career.

"Till next time on the stoves, chef."

Chef Daniel Smith / Danny Smith has taken over the Ingham Swan pub. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:EDP

Chef Daniel Smith / Danny Smith has taken over the Ingham Swan pub. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:EDP NEWS© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010 (01603 772434) - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC





Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus