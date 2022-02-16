Inflation continues to rise putting more pressure on struggling families

Families and businesses across East Anglia will see everyday costs continue to rise as figures released today show that inflation has increased to a near-30 year high.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that inflation rose to 5.5pc in January, up from 5.4pc the month before.

Experts are predicting it will continue to rise over the coming months, peaking at just below 7pc in April.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said that clothing and footwear pushed inflation up and “the rising costs of some household goods and increases in rents also pushed up inflation".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Government understood the pressure people are facing - Credit: PA

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the Government was already helping struggling families meet the increasing cost of living.

He said: “We understand the pressures people are facing with the cost of living.

“These are global challenges but we have listened to people’s concerns and recently stepped in to provide millions of households with up to £350 to help with rising energy bills.

“We’re also helping people on the lowest incomes keep more of what they earn by cutting the Universal Credit taper rate and freezing alcohol and fuel duties to keep costs down.

“In total, we’re providing support with the cost of living worth over £20bn across this financial year and next.”

Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, is however calling on the Government to do more to help those struggling.

He said: “With inflation expected to rise even further, and working people already feeling the crunch, the Tories should have taken action by now.

“Instead, the Chancellor’s buy now pay later scheme on energy bills loads up debt for future years, while his tax rises will only make matters worse.”