Inflation at its highest level in 30 years - but what does it mean for you?

The cost of living is at its highest level in 30 years and is expected to get worse as households and businesses across the region struggle with rising costs.

The Consumer Price Index shows that during December inflation in the UK rose to 5.4pc - its highest level since 1992 when it stood at 7.1pc.

This means that the overall cost of living is getting higher as the prices on everyday goods and services are increasing.

When looking at inflation, the cost on a wide variety of goods and services are monitored to see whether prices are rising or getting cheaper. This means that although overall costs are getting higher, not everything will see price rises.

Inflation in December was largely due to the increased cost of transport, food and non-alcoholic drinks, furniture, household goods, housing and household services.

So when doing a weekly food shop, it is likely that shoppers will see that the price of everyday food and drinks such as bread and milk costs more.

For example, if the rate of inflation was 5pc, it would mean that a pint of milk costing £1 would rise by 5p.

Although this may not seem much on a single item, it can quickly add up on a basket of food and will put a strain on already stretched budgets.

A major impact on inflation has been the rise in energy costs and many people are already seeing higher gas and electricity bills.

Next month the energy price cap is expected to increase again, which could see bills rise further and could push inflation even higher with some experts predicting that inflation will rise to 7pc in April.

Rising inflation does not just impact the cost of everyday living, but can also impact savers as no savings accounts can currently match the rate of inflation - the highest interest rate on a savings account is just 2.14pc.

This means that although interest is being paid on money deposited in a savings account, with the cost of living higher than the interest being earned, the money deposited in savings accounts are losing value in real terms.

How inflation is impacting businesses in East Anglia

Paul Simon, head of policy & communications, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Mr Simon said that there is an increasing level of concern about inflation among Suffolk firms.

Mr Simon said: “Suffolk Chamber has been one of the first business bodies to express worries about the growing threat of inflation, thanks to the growing evidence from our members in key sectors including logistics and manufacturing, from the autumn of 2020 onwards.

"Our concerns were initially ignored by policy makers, who asserted that the rise in inflation would be short-lived and minimal. How wrong they were now that headline inflation stands at 5.4pc and could well rise beyond the 7pc suggested by some commentators.

“Inflation not only undermines consumer purchasing power, it adds to business instability and potential losses. We are aware of otherwise buoyant Suffolk companies which are losing money on contracts because raw material prices have increased substantially between the contracts being signed and being delivered."

Peter Foster, owner of Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms

Mr Foster, who owns Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms in Sheringham with his wife Sandra, has remained open throughout winter and hasn’t seen inflation hit his business yet.

“We’ve been here 30 years and we’re doing very well. We taking so much more money than we were.

“We are beginning to put prices up now but we haven’t put them up in two years, so we would be putting prices up anyway.”

Mr Foster’s energy bills are already at £10,000 and supplier costs have risen, but he said that they will have to wait to see what impact inflation will have.

He added: “We’ve got to wait to see what it looks like. It’s hard to comment right now as we have nothing to compare it with. The last two years were not real years so we’re not taking a lot of notice of the figures as we’ve not got anything to compare them with.”

Why is inflation so high and will it keep rising?

The inflation figures show that prices are rising at a rapid rate, but the UK is not the only country seeing high inflation.

The rate of inflation in the USA has reached 7pc – its highest level since 1982. Meanwhile Turkey has seen its inflation peak at 36.08pc.

Just as high inflation is not good for people or businesses, if inflation is too low it is equally unwelcomed as it shows that the country’s economy is not growing.

This is why the Bank of England has an inflation target of 2pc.

During the pandemic inflation rates fell to as low as 0.2pc as lockdowns impacted the economy.

Last year saw inflation starting to rise in the UK, as well as worldwide, as countries began exiting lockdowns.

People were looking to spend money saved during the pandemic, but firms struggled to get products on shelves and in showrooms due to a range of factors, which helped push up prices.

Also contributing was a sharp increase in wage growth as firms finding it difficult to recruit increased salaries to attract workers.

Another impact has been the rising cost of gas, which has seen many people’s energy bills increase over the last few months and which is expected to see another substantial rise in April.

The rise in energy prices is why experts are currently expecting the UK’s inflation rate to peak at 7pc in April. But analysts are expecting inflation to remain high for the rest of this year and won’t fall to the 2pc target until April 2023.

The Bank of England can try to control the rate of inflation, which it is expected to do by increasing base rate.

The Bank's base rate sets the interest rates for the banking industry – this means if base rate is high mortgage and savings rates are likely to be high. Alternatively, if it is low the cost of borrowing is cheaper but savers won’t earn much on their savings account.

At the start of the pandemic base rate was cut to its lowest point in history when it was slashed to 0.1pc. Last month, the rate was increased to 0.25pc and next month the Bank is expected to increase base rate again.