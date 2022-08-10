The thriving industries that once make Norfolk tick

Work at Jentiques of Dereham in June 1959 - Credit: Archant

Chocolate, brushes and clocks are just some of the industries that once thrived in Norfolk.

Some will still remember the busy factories where locals worked and socialised for hundreds of years.

Although many of these businesses have since closed their doors, the legacy they left can still be felt today.

Here we look back at some of the trades that the region was famous for.

Wymondham: the brush making epicentre

The Briton Brush Company's annual Summer outing to Skegness from Wymondham station c.1935.

Wymondham emerged as the epicentre for brush making when S D Page & Sons opened a factory in the south Norfolk town in 1890.

It is more famous as Briton Brush Company, which it became after a name change in the 1920s.

Business boomed and brushes made in the town were used around the world.

Not only was the business successful, but it became a great place for locals to work.

The 600 staff at the factory had a canteen and welfare facilities, as well as sports and social clubs.

Despite thriving for decades and being known worldwide, increasing competition in the market led to the company's decline.

The factory eventually closed in 1985.

Dereham: an industrial town

A range of trades once prospered in the mid-Norfolk town.

One of the most famous businesses was Cranes (Dereham) Ltd, which supplied thousands of vehicles to Allied troops during the Second World War.

Crane Fruehauf Dereham - Assembling a trailer for charity. 20th June, 1988.

The company was founded during 1865 in Great Fransham, just six miles west of Dereham, by local blacksmith William Crane.

Mr Crane veered into making early versions of bicycles - made from iron and wood - and by his death had added wagon building, wheelwright and timber merchant to his business.

His sons took over the company in 1913 and they opened a branch in Dereham - which became Cranes (Dereham) Ltd.

The business continued to be successful and specialised in making trailers, vehicles and containers.

Crane's trailer builders of Dereham

During the Second World War, the firm built 3,204 vehicles and 250 tank transporters for the armed forces.

It continued being successful after the war, but the latter half of the 20th century saw a decline in sales and the Dereham factory closed its doors in 2003.

The mid-20th century was the heyday for Dereham's industries as this was a time when Jentique furniture was taking the country by storm.

Jentiques of Dereham, picture taken June 1959

Founded by a former toy marker, Geoffrey Jenkins, the company made high quality household goods including table, chairs and sideboards from its headquarters in the town.

Although the firm no longer exists the furniture remains sought after with items being sold for hundreds of pounds through online vintage sites.

An off-shot from Jentique was Metamec, which was founded in the 1940s.

Metamec clocks Dereham, 2nd March, 1954.

The brand became world famous for its clocks and watches, all of which were made in Dereham.

At its height during the 1960s and 70s it was the largest clock makers in the UK - employing more than 750 workers who produced 25,000 clocks per week in the town.

The factory closed in 1985, when the firm was sold to a company in West Yorkshire and the brand was discontinued in 1993.

Norwich: a city of shoe makers and chocolatiers

Over the years a number of industries have flourished in our county's capital.

For 110 years Norwich city centre was filled with the smell of chocolate as the Caley's factory made countless bars using cow milk from herds at nearby Whitlingham.

Workers at Caley's chocolate factory in Norwich

Located at what is now Chantry Place off St Stephens Street, the business was launched in 1886 by chemist Albert Caley who was looking for a way to keep staff occupied during the winter months.

Mr Caley had already set up a successful mineral water company, but found that, despite being popular in the summer, when the temperature dropped so did the number of customers.

Quickly realising chocolate was popular all year round, he established the factory and bars of Caley's were sold worldwide.

Mr Caley died in 1895, but his son and nephew took over the business.

In 1904 about 700 worked at the factory producing a range of chocolate, drinks and Christmas crackers.

The firm was sold in 1932 and was eventually sold to Nestle, which closed the factory 1996.

An even older trade in Norwich was shoe makers.

For centuries the streets echoed with the sounds of men and women toiling away creating footware.

Although the industry is not as prominent as it was during the 1700 and 1800s, some businesses are still thriving.

Start-Rite shoes coming off the production line at Ward Shoe Company, Magdalen Street.17th January 1974

Start-Rite was founded by James Smith in the 18th century and the business was in its second generation when a factory was founded - by the 1840s up to 900 people were working at the factor or at home.

Although its Norwich factory closed in 2003 and production moved elsewhere, the business is still successfully making shoes for children.