Family-run firm named among best employers in the UK

A family-run Norwich firm has been named one of the UK's best employers after it was revealed as a finalist for an Investors in People Award 2022.

Indigo Swan has been shortlisted for the UK Employer of the Year: Gold category, beating more than 300 companies across the nation to be nominated.

James Groves, managing director of the firm which provides energy consultancy services, said: “Being recognised as a finalist and in the top 10 companies in the UK who have the Gold Standard for Investors in People under 50 employees, means a huge amount.

"It has never been more important than it has over the last few years to make sure you are being available for your people, investing in them and giving them a place to work where they can feel safe, rewarded, part of something, engaged and somewhere they can call home.”

He added: “I am so grateful and proud that Indigo Swan has been shortlisted.

"It is a timely reminder that regardless of what is happening within your sector or your lives, if you look to help and support each other, great things can be achieved.”