News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Brotox: Boom in men's cosmetic procedures because of lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 3:49 PM May 24, 2021   
Rory O'Shea and Callum Metcalfe will be opening a new hair salon in Charing Cross, Norwich

Rory O'Shea and Callum Metcalfe will be opening a new hair salon in Charing Cross, Norwich - Credit: Archant/Rory O'Shea

People are so tired of seeing themselves on screen that they are booking in for cosmetic treatments - and the numbers of men are increasing, say experts.

Clinicians across the county are seeing more men book in for an initial appointment - partly thanks to a decrease in stigma and partly due to spending more time on screen. 

Rory O'Shea, who opened Redefine Me in Norwich's Charing Cross in March, said: "We've definitely seen a steady increase in male customers since we've opened. Part of it is definitely down to the fact that they're seeing themselves on screen a lot and are thinking about some changes they might like."

The aesthetic treatments at the salon are carried out by NHS nurse Callum Metcalfe, who said: "I think because we were trained with the NHS it does help men - who may not have had this done before - feel more comfortable. 

"When we talk to them about the muscle masses of their face and our philosophy of starting out small and building up I think it really reassures them. It used to be a bit of taboo but I think it's much more open now."

You may also want to watch:

He was backed by clinician manager Victoria Galligan of King's Lynn's Dermavida, who said: "Excess screen time can make hyperpigmentation worse, so we're seeing a lot of people coming to us for that reason. 

"We are more of a medical clinical practise - we have a lot of people coming us for skin tag removal via the NHS for example - but from the conversations I've had I know that a lot of people, men and woman, are starting to look at these procedures because they're seeing themselves so much on screen."

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
  2. 2 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  3. 3 20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  2. 5 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
  3. 6 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
  4. 7 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
  5. 8 A140 now clear after crash south of Norwich
  6. 9 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  7. 10 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend

She added: "I think it is much less of a taboo subject now for people to get Botox overall. We used to see people not wanting their partners to find out - now it's very much a normal thing to go and get your Botox and fillers topped up, and I think it'll stay that way."

Norwich News
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus