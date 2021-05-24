Brotox: Boom in men's cosmetic procedures because of lockdown
- Credit: Archant/Rory O'Shea
People are so tired of seeing themselves on screen that they are booking in for cosmetic treatments - and the numbers of men are increasing, say experts.
Clinicians across the county are seeing more men book in for an initial appointment - partly thanks to a decrease in stigma and partly due to spending more time on screen.
Rory O'Shea, who opened Redefine Me in Norwich's Charing Cross in March, said: "We've definitely seen a steady increase in male customers since we've opened. Part of it is definitely down to the fact that they're seeing themselves on screen a lot and are thinking about some changes they might like."
The aesthetic treatments at the salon are carried out by NHS nurse Callum Metcalfe, who said: "I think because we were trained with the NHS it does help men - who may not have had this done before - feel more comfortable.
"When we talk to them about the muscle masses of their face and our philosophy of starting out small and building up I think it really reassures them. It used to be a bit of taboo but I think it's much more open now."
He was backed by clinician manager Victoria Galligan of King's Lynn's Dermavida, who said: "Excess screen time can make hyperpigmentation worse, so we're seeing a lot of people coming to us for that reason.
"We are more of a medical clinical practise - we have a lot of people coming us for skin tag removal via the NHS for example - but from the conversations I've had I know that a lot of people, men and woman, are starting to look at these procedures because they're seeing themselves so much on screen."
She added: "I think it is much less of a taboo subject now for people to get Botox overall. We used to see people not wanting their partners to find out - now it's very much a normal thing to go and get your Botox and fillers topped up, and I think it'll stay that way."