36% rise in over 50s in work as attitude to later life working shifts

Working from home has revolutionised the work lives for many professionals over the last few years, allowing more flexibility and a better work/life balance, but one age group that has really benefited from the shift has been those aged over 60.

According to a report published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last year, the growth of remote working has helped make it easier for older people to remain in the workforce for longer.

Before the pandemic there was already a trend for people to continue in employment into their 60s, as research published by insurance firm Legal and General in 2021 found that the number of those aged more than 50 in work had increased by 36pc in the last 20 years, driven by a substantial rise in the amount of people in their 60s living and working for longer.

The research also revealed that by 2030 it is forecast that 47pc of all over 50s will be in the workforce.

Research forecasts that 47pc of all over 50s will be in the workforce by 2030

Although the ability to work remotely may be making it easier for some older workers to continue in their jobs, the rising of state pension age to 67 in 2028, along with worries about how to fund long retirements, may also be contributing to the trend.

However, delaying leaving the workforce may not just be good for boosting personal finances but could also help the UK's gross domestic product (GDP), which measures the size and health of the country's economy.

It is estimated that if the employment rate of people aged 50 to 64 years matched that of those aged 35 to 49 years, it would add more than 5pc to the UK's GDP, or £88bn.

In the East of England working up to, or beyond, retirement age, is not a new trend and there are even job websites dedicated to those aged over 50, such as the Colchester-based website Rest Less.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less said that he has noticed a shift in thinking around retirement, with many retirees choosing a gradual move away from full-time work rather than suddenly stopping work altogether.

He said: "The whole concept of retirement has fundamentally changed. A ‘cliff edge’ retirement - where people work five days a week for decades and then, overnight, stop - is becoming a thing of the past.

"We’ve heard many stories from members who have abruptly retired like this only to say they felt ‘lost’ and ‘bored’.

"We often forget how much of our social lives are built around the workplace as well as the sense of identity and purpose that can so often be underestimated until it’s gone. Today, more and more our members are telling us that retirement is a time of transition, with people looking forward and making plans for the next five to 10 years - whatever that might be."

Rebecca Headden, co-owner of Norwich-based recruitment agency R13, revealed that she has job candidates up to the age of 70 on her books.

She explained that most people in their 60s tend to be looking for part-time work to top-up their incomes and that "they can run alongside other interests they've got".

Ms Headden added that despite the ONS research showing that working from home making it easier for older people to remain employed she hasn't found remote working a requirement for most over 60s.

She said: "Some of the people we are working with are actually quite keen and quite happy to be going into a workplace where they get that social element as well".

Carol Townshend is planning to work part-time when she retires at the end of the month

For Carol Townshend, 62, who is planning to take early retirement from her current job with a gas company at the end of this month, working part-time post-retirement is not so much about the money but a desire to stay active.

Ms Townshend, who lives in Worlingham near Beccles, will have an income from her private work pension when she finished full-time employment but is planning to stay in work in a clerk position.

She said: "I thought I'd like to keep active because at the time I was thinking of retiring I was around 60 and I thought that it was too early to fully retire and I thought I would like to be involved in something.

"It's not a massive amount of money per year but then it's a part-time job that is based on just a few hours a week dealing with answering emails, invoicing and accounts. It can have quiet times but then when we do certain things like paying dividends, attending meetings/minute taking and an AGM then you're doing many hours a week, so it pans out over the year.

"So the money's nice, but it's more to actually keep interested in something as well as being a local connection, it's to do with Bungay so it's a local job, a local interest."

Rebecca Headden from R13 has a number of candidates over the age of 60 on her books

Although working part-time is a popular way to earn money after taking retirement, Ms Headdon revealed that for some temp work could be a better option.

R13 has recently launched a temp service, but in a previous recruitment role she worked with many retirees who chose to temp as a way to fund their lifestyle.

She said: "Some of the temps that we work with historically fell into that age demographic and they were brilliant. They could be pretty flexible, they’d go and do a few week’s here and there, go and do reception or admin or call based cover or whatever it may be.

"They didn’t necessarily want a permanent job as they didn’t want to be at work all the time. Some of them would work for a bit and then they would go off and live abroad for six month of the year. So they would just want to come back here and work for that six month period.

"They liked going out to different places and meeting different people."

For those considering working after retirement there are many factors to consider, including ensuring the correct amount of tax is paid on earnings.

Natalie Miller of Lovewell Blake

As Natalie Miller, senior tax consultant at accountancy firm Lovewell Blake, explained: “Anyone already receiving a pension is fully entitled to carry on working, either full-time or part-time, and their earnings will not affect the pension they receive, except for a small number of pension benefits such as Pension Tax Credits.

“All income received by those who have retired or semi-retired is taxable, with the usual personal allowances. So any income from employment will be assessed alongside any pension income. In general the state pension uses up an individual’s personal tax allowance, so any income from employment will be taxed at the basic rate, or, if total income levels dictate, at the higher or additional rates of tax.

“Those over the state retirement age do not pay employee’s national insurance, although their employers will still have to pay employer’s national insurance on earnings above the secondary threshold. From April 2023, the new Health & Social Care Levy will be payable by all workers, including those over retirement age."

Alternatively, some may use retirement to go freelance or set up their own business, but again they need to take in account the tax implications this could have.

Ms Miller added: “Someone who has been employed all of their lives but in retirement takes on a self-employed role may find themselves having to undertake self-assessment for tax for the first time.

"It is always worth ringing HMRC to discuss your circumstances – they will try and avoid putting you on self-assessment if you have not been up to the point your retired."

Despite the financial aspects to consider, Ms Miller doesn't believe this should put people off working post-retirement.

She said: “The main piece of advice is that if you want to undertake employment in your retirement, either for financial reasons or because you simply want to work, then go ahead and do it. It’s important not to let the tax tail wag the dog.”