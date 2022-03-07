Increase in new businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk despite pandemic

Largest number of news businesses were launched last year were in the retail sector - Credit: Archant

There was a significant increase in the number of new businesses launched in Norfolk and Suffolk during 2021 despite the economic challenges of the pandemic, newly released figures reveal.

In Norfolk a total 5,214 new companies were registered last year, an increase of 4.2pc compared to 2020 when 5,006 firms were registered.

Meanwhile, in Suffolk the number of new businesses registered in 2021 was 5,445, an increase of 6.7pc from the previous year, which saw 5,105 new companies formed.

The figures were released by the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, which used data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Commenting on the figures, John Korchak, operations director at Inform Direct, said that it is "excellent news" to see that Norfolk and Suffolk have achieved a record year for new company formations.

He said that both counties saw the largest number of new firms within the retail sector, with Norfolk seeing 517 and Suffolk 825 launch last year.

This may be the result, he said, of "pent-up demand after the lockdowns of 2020 and early 2021 and people looking to spend their income in different ways as a result of widespread restrictions on travel and entertainment".

Mr Korchak added: “The record number of new company formations demonstrates an active economy with entrepreneurs motivated to invest in new businesses which meet current and emerging demands for goods or services. The overall picture for the UK as a whole is also an optimistic one with the total number of companies now exceeding five million for the very first time.”

Last year, the UK saw 771,617 new businesses formed, compared to 780,760 in 2020. The overall number of UK companies totalled 5,005,147, a 3.5pc increase on the total of 4,837,426 at the end of 2020. This continues a 10-year trend which shows the number of businesses in the UK doubling in that period.