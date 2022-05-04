Promotion

The return to the office has seen the office market starting to rejuvenate and is beginning to have follow on effects on retail and leisure properties - Credit: Brown&Co

Robert Flint from Brown&Co reflects on the reasons behind an increase in commercial property valuations over the last 12 months.

Whilst the public’s attention has been firmly on the residential property market of late, the economic driver of commercial property has been quietly churning away in the background. This has never been so apparent; with the past 12 months seeing a massive increase of over 50pc in the number of valuations undertaken by the commercial team at Brown&Co - a phenomenon being experienced by a number of our fellow valuation firms operating in the city.

Commercial valuations are undertaken for a number of purposes. These can be for financing purchases, refinancing, taxation, pension funds and accounting amongst others. We have seen an increase in the number of valuations across this whole range, however, one of the more notable areas has been on behalf of banks to finance purchases. Typically, a commercial property is purchased for one of two reasons, by a business for owner-occupation, or to purchase as an investment to rent out.

With interest rates for borrowing so low for such a long period of time, many well-funded companies have decided against letting a property and instead put their capital into a deposit to purchase their own business premises. This has continued to drive the commercial market forward due to a scarcity of available opportunities.

Furthermore, the investment market for commercial property has continued to go from strength to strength. This has been demonstrated by the sheer number of enquiries received for opportunities that come to market, and the subsequent compression of yields.

That being said, in the current market, not all sectors of commercial property are equal. Due to the continued rise of online retail, industrial property has seen tremendous gains over the past two years, whereas the retail and office markets have struggled comparatively. However, with the return to the office now in full flow, the office market has started to rejuvenate. This is beginning to have follow on effects on retail and leisure properties as our ‘fine’ city returns to full capacity.

So, what is in store for the next 12 months? It could be argued that this 50pc increase was simply due to pent up demand during Covid-19 lockdowns. However, although it is still early days, initial valuation numbers from the team show that we are likely to be at least in line with the past year, so a busy year in store. I guess I had better get back to work then…

For more information contact Robert Flint, commercial, Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.