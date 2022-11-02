Promotion

Jay Mehta, planning law partner at Howes Percival, discusses what ‘nutrient neutrality’ means for new housing developments across Norfolk.

Norfolk’s development sector had little need to consider “nutrient neutrality” until Natural England’s guidance of March 16, 2022. This phrase is now commonplace in most conversations in the industry.

Natural England’s guidance concluded that numerous European Protected sites nationwide are in an unfavourable condition due to nutrient loading, in particular from nitrates and phosphates. The issue is eutrophication, considered to prejudice the health of an aquatic ecosystem. In Norfolk, this concerns the Broads SAC and River Wensum SAC.

Planning permissions for new housing may not be issued if the development drains into a catchment of a protected site, because of the impact on nutrient loads. This is unless, through an “appropriate assessment” process, no harm to the protected site(s) in question is established.

This generally relies on mitigation measures such as on-site treatment plants or off-site wetland habitats, but such solutions are unachievable for most at present – or unviable, particularly for smaller developments.

Jay Mehta, planning law partner at Howes Percival - Credit: Howes Percival



The ramifications are enormous, with an estimated 10,000 new homes affected in Norfolk, rising to around 100,000 nationwide. Many are also concerned by the “guillotine” effect, where planning decisions largely halted overnight following publication of Natural England’s guidance.

Things are moving forward, however. The Norfolk authorities have published accurate catchment mapping to determine which sites are caught, coupled with a revised budget calculator that potentially reduces mitigation requirements by around 20pc.

The authorities are also exploring a portfolio of mitigation measures for developers to contribute towards to allow housebuilding to continue. The precise timing and cost are currently unknown, but the exercise of establishing such strategic mitigation is no small feat.

Without strategic mitigation solutions, legislative reform or judicial clarity as to the current law, developers will need to think carefully in the meantime.

Steps may be taken to ensure existing permissions do not expire, particularly important for those secured under different legal or policy circumstances. Permissions may need to be restructured and phased to allow more time to deliver larger schemes, and specific planning conditions should be scrutinised to explore arguments as to why subsequent planning approvals need not grapple with the implications of nutrient neutrality.

