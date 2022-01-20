"I won’t be able to afford to heat or eat": Your examples of rising energy bills

People are worried about how they will pay higher energy bills - Credit: Evening News © 2007

Rising energy bills has led to people worrying about being able to afford to stay warm and eat.

The last few months has seen people across the region paying higher gas and electricity bills.

In April, the cost of energy bills could rise by £720, putting an extra £60 a month onto the average bill.

When we asked our readers about how they felt about the increase in energy costs we got over 100 responses with a high number expressing worry and anxiety about the rises.

Many across the region are already struggling to pay for the rising costs, with some concerned about how they can afford to stay warm and eat.

Andrea Patterson wrote: "I'm very worried, they are going to almost triple my monthly payments which I can’t afford even after taking up extra shifts. With the spiralling cost of living I soon won’t be able to afford to heat or eat."

Some people reported that their bills have already significantly increased, as Zachary Thoroughgood wrote: "I don't know what the actual figures are, but it is like my utilities have doubled exactly from £1 daily for each to £2 daily for each.

"I am very careful with my electric usage and also don't put my heating above 18c no matter how cold it gets because I was brought up in a house with only an open fire in the front room and single glazing that would currently be icing over and leaving patterns and see my breath.

"I am well acclimatised and use an old paraffin lamp at night for heating and I have invested in winter base layer clothing for extra protection against the cold as I have rheumatoid arthritis and I am not as resilient to cold weather as I was growing up.

"It feels like all the investments in clothing and alternative light and heating sources are wasted, but then, if I hadn't invested, I'd imagine that I would be using £3 daily on both and in a worse position than I already am.

"Never in my 20 years of housekeeping have I ever seen such high prices and all my previous properties had two bedrooms and I am now living in a one bed property.

"I can see power cuts and rolling blackouts coming the way things are going."

Some people say concerns over rising bills has left them choosing between heating their homes or eating. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Those on limited incomes are feeling the pressure, as Rosalind May wrote: "I can't work, so we live on hubby's just over minimum wage farm job. We're renting and paying £200 a month on electric.

"Our landlord just put in electric heaters so it's gone up to £300 a month. I need the heating on to lessen the pain from my arthritis. We can't keep up paying this much for energy."

Meanwhile, some people have been locking into high fixed rates due to fear over the price hikes.

Hayley Yates wrote: "I managed to get on a fixed price tariff back last May for two years after hearing so much about these price hikes that were coming so I won't see the change until August 2023. It is worrying how much it is going up, I am very cautious about how much energy we use and have already made changes to the way we do things. I really feel for the elderly and others who can't afford to pay the prices."

As families struggle to meet the rising costs, some are worried that it could push more people into debt with Chris Morfoot writing: "That's going to put a lot of ordinary working families into debt."

Next month Ofgem is due to announce the new price cap on energy bills, which will impact those on their suppliers' default tariff.

Although pressure is mounting on the government to help households cope with increasing living costs no financial support has been announced.