How are rising costs going to impact local businesses?

With inflation at its highest level in 30 years, rising National Insurance costs, ending of Covid financial support, and Brexit impacts being felt, businesses are facing a perfect storm of financial pressures.

Of all the challenges, inflation is having the biggest impact on firms with Paul Simon from Suffolk Chamber of Commerce saying it is the "number one cause of concern" for members regardless of their size or market sector.

The head of public affairs and strategic communications at the Chamber said: “After a number of quarters where the costs of raw materials and supplies have soared, many firms are now facing the additional challenges of wage inflation, as they seek to both retain and recruit the right staff, while also seeking to boost productivity.

“The confluence of these pressures is certainly tightening the squeeze on many companies’ margins, with some forced to pass on price hikes to their customers. However, other Suffolk firms are looking to use the current situation to increase their investment levels."

Carrots being processed at the Alfred G Pearce factory in Wormegay - Credit: Matthew Usher

Alfred G Pearce, a Norfolk-based firm that employs about 90 people to grow, process and package vegetables, has also been hit by rising costs linked to both its farming and food processing operations.

Jack Pearce, one of the company’s directors, said: "We have had years where we have had inflationary pressures, but we have never had the sheer amount of different factors all landing at once.

"The availability of staff is making it harder to run at full capacity, and the National Living Wage increase in spring will have a potential six-figure impact on our P&L (profit and loss statement) overnight.

“Most of our customers are aware we are in an inflationary market and that costs are going up, but who bears the cost?

"Many will disagree with me, but I believe we live in a market-based economy and the retailers are there to make a profit at the end of the day. It is not for the retailer to control the marketplace as their responsibility sits with the consumer and stakeholders and they will always work to mitigate cost increases.

"Our sector feels like it deserves an increase, and we probably do, but it is not for the retailers to do that.

“Therefore the burden falls on a supply chain which has already been squeezed dry of margin.”

Along with National Living Wage rises, in April businesses will also be hit by having to pay higher National Insurance contributions. In addition to this, many firms that took out government loans during the pandemic, such as Bounce Back Loans and Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), will now be making monthly repayments which need to be factored into cash flow.

Becky Ames, partner at East Anglian accountancy firm Larking Gowen - Credit: Larking Gowen

Becky Ames, a partner at East Anglian based accountancy firm Larking Gowen, said that these rises means that "it's a really challenging time for small businesses."

She said: "The National Insurance increase is going to hit employees and employers.

"National Insurance for employees is increasing by 1.25 percentage points, so it employees' wages stage the same they are going to take home less money, which puts pressure on employers to increase wages.

"But employers are also going to be under pressure with Employer's National Insurance also increasing by 1.25 percentage points in April, which will mean if they increase employees' wages, the payroll cost of the business increases overall.

"This means the National Insurance rise may impact other benefits, for example employers might lower their voluntary pension contributions.

"Some employers may be forced to cut wages, but before doing that other options such as salary sacrifice could be considered to make sure the overall employment package remains competitive in a challenging recruitment market."

Another challenge facing firms is rising energy costs, which is becoming an added concern for some businesses.

Mr Pearce said: "We are seeing inflation in our raw material input prices stemming from price increases on everything from red diesel, seed and fertiliser.

“Within the factory we have already seen up to 15-20pc rises in packaging, transports and cost of machinery. I do foresee this dropping to pre-pandemic levels.

“For energy, we have heard of businesses taking up to 50pc increases in energy costs. Given the current crisis in Ukraine, if that escalates I do not see this falling.”

Meanwhile, companies that rely on imported supplies from the EU have seen costs increase since Brexit.

Fabrizio Fiaschi owner of Amaretto Delicatessen - Credit: Katy Carr

Fabrizio Fiaschi, who owns Norwich-based Amaretto Delicatessen, a deli that specialises in Spanish and Italian food and which employs about 10 workers, said that importing food has become "much more difficult" both directly and indirectly through its core suppliers.

He said: "The food importation process is slow, the costs are high, and we are often not sure which foods will arrive and which will not because fresh products need to arrive within a certain time frame and if they're stuck too long at the border then they spoil.

"There are some products that we simply cannot get hold of any more as suppliers do not want to deal with the admin. We do not expect this situation to improve any time soon and all this, combined with rising food prices all round, is making life quite difficult for anyone who deals with Europe from the UK.”