Published: 12:16 PM July 2, 2021

The IKEA order and collection point in Norwich is closing with a date now revealed by the firm. - Credit: Archant

Furniture chain IKEA has announced the closure date of its store in Norwich - which will affect 39 workers.

The store in the Sweet Briar Road industrial estate is to close at 8pm on Friday, July 16.

The firm released a statement, saying: "Despite a number of actions taken over the years to optimise the Norwich order and collection point, such as investment in store layout and merchandising, unfortunately it has not been able to meet its sales and profitability targets.

"Following a period of collective consultation with the 39 co-workers affected by the proposed closure, the unit is set to formally close at 8pm on Friday, July 16.

"Individual consultations are now taking place with affected co-workers and IKEA hopes to retain as many people as possible within the business. Where this isn’t possible, IKEA will support them in finding new employment."

Customers locally now have to use IKEA's online services. The outlet opened in November 2015 as part of the retailer’s smaller-format test programme to better understand how customers wanted to shop in cities.

The Swedish furniture giants announced the closure last month.