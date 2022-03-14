Items from Iceland and Mothercare recalled due to safety concerns

Iceland is among the retailers which has recalled products due to safety concerns. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A chicken curry from Iceland and a set of pyjamas from Mothercare are among several items that companies have recalled due to safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Smiggle has recalled this range of character slapband watches due to the product posing a choking and chemical risk. - Credit: Trading Standards

Smiggle, a children's school and leisure items brand, has asked customers to return a range of "character slapband watches" after it was found the product poses a chocking and chemical risk.

The button battery compartment of the watch, in line 444313, may not be correctly secured and the battery could become accessible.

Button batteries can cause fatal injuries if swallowed and it could also cause choking.

Customers should stop using the product and return it to Smiggle for a refund.

Mothercare has recalled its festive pyjama sets and snowman tops due to the products posing a choking hazard. - Credit: Trading Standards

Mothercare has asked customers to return a set of festive pyjamas at their earliest convenience due to the clothing presenting a choking hazard.

The Santa pyjama sets and snowman top have pom-poms attached that could become detached when pulled.

Mothercare has decided to recall all sizes on the affected products as a precaution.

Customers who purchased any of these items between September 1, 2021 and February 22, 2022 are asked to return them to a Boots store for a refund.

Flying Tiger has recalled two European wall adapter models after it was found they pose a risk of electric shocks. - Credit: Trading Standards

Flying Tiger, the Danish variety store chain, has urged customers to return two European wall adaptor models to its stores after it was found there was a risk of electric shocks.

The plastic surrounding the adaptors can, in rare cases, get soft and expose internal wiring - causing electric shocks.

It has said customers should stop using the product immediately and return it to their nearest Flying Tiger store.

To see if you have one of these specific chargers, check for either "model number: 3024900" or "model number: 3024901" printed directly on the charger.

Iceland has recalled its Takeaway Chicken Bhuna (Frozen) due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label. - Credit: Trading Standards

Iceland has recalled its Takeaway Chicken Bhuna (frozen) because it contains milk, which is not declared on the label.

A packaging error has meant that some packs contain its Takeaway Creamy Butter Chicken instead.

This means the product contains a risk to those with milk or dairy allergies or intolerances.

Customers can return the product to the store they bought it from for a full refund.

Product details

Pack size: 375 g

Batch code: L22026

Best-before date: January 26 2024



