News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Items from Iceland and Mothercare recalled due to safety concerns

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:13 AM March 14, 2022
Iceland supermarket, Cromer.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Iceland is among the retailers which has recalled products due to safety concerns. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A chicken curry from Iceland and a set of pyjamas from Mothercare are among several items that companies have recalled due to safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Smiggle recalls range of watches according to Trading Standards

Smiggle has recalled this range of character slapband watches due to the product posing a choking and chemical risk. - Credit: Trading Standards

Smiggle, a children's school and leisure items brand, has asked customers to return a range of "character slapband watches" after it was found the product poses a chocking and chemical risk.

The button battery compartment of the watch, in line 444313, may not be correctly secured and the battery could become accessible.

Button batteries can cause fatal injuries if swallowed and it could also cause choking.

Customers should stop using the product and return it to Smiggle for a refund. 

Mothercare recall items due to chocking hazard, according to Trading Standards

Mothercare has recalled its festive pyjama sets and snowman tops due to the products posing a choking hazard. - Credit: Trading Standards

Mothercare has asked customers to return a set of festive pyjamas at their earliest convenience due to the clothing presenting a choking hazard.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK
  2. 2 Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers
  3. 3 See inside this barn conversion on the market for £725k
  1. 4 Last empty unit on £9.3m retail park finally looks set to be filled
  2. 5 Serious crash on A17 closed major road
  3. 6 Lifeboat launched to rescue couple and their dogs from high tide
  4. 7 11 of our readers' favourite beaches in Norfolk
  5. 8 Jailed in Norfolk: Drug dealers and man sentenced after stabbing
  6. 9 7 school trips all Norfolk children will remember going on
  7. 10 'Game over' - City fans angry after 2-1 defeat to Leeds

The Santa pyjama sets and snowman top have pom-poms attached that could become detached when pulled. 

Mothercare has decided to recall all sizes on the affected products as a precaution.

Customers who purchased any of these items between September 1, 2021 and February 22, 2022 are asked to return them to a Boots store for a refund.

Flying Tiger recalls adapters according to Trading Standards

Flying Tiger has recalled two European wall adapter models after it was found they pose a risk of electric shocks. - Credit: Trading Standards

Flying Tiger, the Danish variety store chain, has urged customers to return two European wall adaptor models to its stores after it was found there was a risk of electric shocks.

The plastic surrounding the adaptors can, in rare cases, get soft and expose internal wiring -  causing electric shocks.

It has said customers should stop using the product immediately and return it to their nearest Flying Tiger store. 

To see if you have one of these specific chargers, check for either "model number: 3024900" or "model number: 3024901" printed directly on the charger.

Iceland recalls its Takeaway Chicken Bhuna, according to Trading Standards

Iceland has recalled its Takeaway Chicken Bhuna (Frozen) due to the product containing milk, which is not mentioned on the label. - Credit: Trading Standards

Iceland has recalled its Takeaway Chicken Bhuna (frozen) because it contains milk, which is not declared on the label.

A packaging error has meant that some packs contain its Takeaway Creamy Butter Chicken instead.

This means the product contains a risk to those with milk or dairy allergies or intolerances.

Customers can return the product to the store they bought it from for a full refund.  

Product details
Pack size: 375 g
Batch code: L22026
Best-before date: January 26 2024


Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thor

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham

Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town this autumn

Sarah Hussain

person
Norwich City fans outside the ground before the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwic

73-year-old Norwich City fan punched before Chelsea match

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Review of the Shoulder of Mutton traditional pub in Strumpshaw, Norfolk.

Food review: Big portions at possibly the friendliest pub in Norfolk

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon