City boxing gym to open second site with café in town

Bobby Harrison is the owner of Hustle gym in Norwich. He will soon be opening a second gym in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

A popular city boxing gym is expanding with the opening of a new site in a Norfolk town.

Hustle Wymondham is the latest venture by fitness entrepreneur Bobby Harrison following the success of a similar venture in Norwich.

It will open at the end of October with a "come and try for free" weekend where the public can try out a variety of classes.

Mr Harrison, 41, who has taken over a former gym on a unit on Philip Ford Way, said: “We offer a range of classes suitable for everybody, providing a fitness space that is safe, non-intimidating and friendly.

"We strive to create a community where our members help and support each other and celebrate achievements both inside and outside the gym.”

Hustle Wymondham will be open from 6am until 8pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 7am until 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new gym opening comes after Mr Harrison opened Hustle in Norwich in early 2020 - before lockdown forced him to move his classes online.

Bobby Harrison is the owner of Hustle gym in Norwich. He will soon be opening a second gym in Wymondham

But since life returned to normality the Norwich gym has taken giant strides forward and soon he was looking to expand.

Hustle Wymondham will offer a variety of boxing-based and strength classes as well as personal trainers from all backgrounds of fitness.

Mr Harrison said: “Opening a second Hustle is a pretty big gamble with the cost of living rising and a recession, but fitness isn’t something people are going to give up.

"A lot of people already know about us and we have already established a strong brand in both Norwich and Norfolk.

"We will have a variety of payment options including pay as you go and no contract unlimited memberships.”

Hustle will also have rooms for rent or hire and a café that will be open to all.

Mr Harrison says he also has another important reason for opening a new Hustle Gym in Wymondham.

A year ago his "inspirational" dad Ian, who lived in the town, died and he is hoping that his memory will live on at the gym.

He added: “I know he would always have been around, helping out and being supportive."